Global IT Asset Disposition Market Report 2022 to 2028: Featuring Iron Mountain, 3Step IT Group, Dell Technologies and IBM Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IT Asset Disposition Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Asset Type (Computers/Laptops, Mobile Devices, Storage Devices, Servers, and Peripherals), By Service, By Organization Size, By End User, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IT Asset Disposition Market size is expected to reach $23.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 8.5% CAGR during the forecast period.



Disposing of IT hardware and other material that is no longer required is known as IT asset disposition, but this process involves more than just tossing away outdated equipment. Additionally, a comprehensive ITAD makes sure that all legal requirements for data protection are met throughout the disposal process and that materials are properly deleted.



Since outdated technology can harm ecosystems and increase the amount of plastic and other waste on the earth if it is not properly disposed of or recycled, ITAD also addresses environmental and sustainability issues. To assist ensure that all of their outdated or superfluous gear is disposed of in a manner that is safe, secure, and sustainable, businesses and organizations rely on expert IT asset disposition service providers like Transpere.



The technological waste that results from updating hardware or switching to new systems accelerates along with technology's ever-increasing rate of evolution. As a result, safe disposal of that gear is now more important than it was in the past when businesses could have been able to use the same technology for years or even decades. While minimizing expenses and environmental impact, the correct ITAD services provider can guarantee secure disposal of all devices.



IT asset disposition services for the data center are a rising business amidst this hardware expansion. All businesses currently directly handle some amount of IT gear, and eventually, all data center equipment will need to be repaired, resold, or responsibly disposed of. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that, despite the appearance of prolonged refresh cycles, the market for data center ITAD services continues to develop in terms of spend and breadth.



Top ITAD suppliers now provide a lot more than just compliant disposition. A sizable portion of the ITAD budget is already spent on services like data sanitization. Organizations are understandably eager to remove potentially sensitive data from obsolete storage devices. Businesses that ignore this reality risk severe penalties.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



There have been questions regarding how businesses will manage the increases in electronic or IT asset waste that is expected to emerge from the expansion of remote working-related IT asset purchases. The pandemic dramatically boosted the need for IT asset disposition services.

Businesses adopted the "work from home" strategy and encouraged staff to utilize their own IT resources as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. As remote work became commonplace, businesses started to get rid of their outdated and underused IT equipment, which raised the demand for ITAD solutions.



Market Growth Factors

Technology Development And BYOD Trend Consolidating



BYOD, or bring your own device, is a trend in which employers provide employees their mobile software and devices to use for both personal and professional reasons. Mobile device penetration has expanded significantly as a result of organizations adopting BYOD more frequently.

Due to the variety of services, applications, and capabilities available, mobile devices store, transmit and receive large volumes of data. The majority of the data stored on mobile devices is sensitive, including usernames, passwords, and credit card numbers.



Increasing Environmental Preservation Awareness For Growing E-Waste Volume



When they become obsolete or reach the end of their useful lives, electronic gadgets and IT assets like mobile phones, smartwatches, computers, servers, and peripherals must be properly disposed of.

These electronic items, often known as electronic garbage or e-waste, are intended for recycling or rehabilitation. The accumulation of e-waste, which has the potential to harm humans, wildlife, and the environment, is typically caused by inadequate supervision of e-waste or poor handling techniques.



Market Restraining Factors

Policies For Disposing Of IT Assets Are Not Comprehensive Enough



Any modern organization needs IT equipment, such as computer systems, tablets, smartphones, and digital storage devices. Because this equipment may contain information or data that needs to be protected, disposing of it when it needs to be replaced or upgraded or simply because it is surplus or redundant is a complicated process.

The equipment may also be recycled or reused; hence, it must be disposed of legally and sustainably, which calls for the application of standard IT asset disposition procedures.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.1.1 Market Composition & scenarios

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Strategies Deployed in IT Asset Disposition Market



Chapter 4. Global IT Asset Disposition Market by Asset Type

4.1 Global Computers/Laptops Market by Region

4.2 Global Mobile Devices Market by Region

4.3 Global Storage Devices Market by Region

4.4 Global Servers Market by Region

4.5 Global Peripherals Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global IT Asset Disposition Market by Service

5.1 Global Data Destruction/Data Sanitation Market by Region

5.2 Global De-Manufacturing & Recycling Market by Region

5.3 Global Remarketing & Value Recovery Market by Region

5.4 Global Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics Market by Region

5.5 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global IT Asset Disposition Market by Organization Size

6.1 Global Large Enterprises Market by Region

6.2 Global Small & Medium-sized Enterprises Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global IT Asset Disposition Market by End User

7.1 Global BFSI Market by Region

7.2 Global IT & Telecom Market by Region

7.3 Global Healthcare Market by Region

7.4 Global Education Market by Region

7.5 Global Public Sector & Government Ofiices Market by Region

7.6 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

7.7 Global Aerospace & Defense Market by Region

7.8 Global Media & Entertainment Market by Region

7.9 Global Others Market by Region



Chapter 8. Global IT Asset Disposition Market by Region



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Sims Limited

9.1.1 Company Overview

9.1.2 Financial Analysis

9.1.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.1.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.1.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

9.1.4.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.2 Iron Mountain Incorporated

9.2.1 Company Overview

9.2.2 Financial Analysis

9.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.2.4 Recent strategies and developments:

9.2.4.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

9.3 3Step IT Group Oy

9.3.1 Company Overview

9.3.2 Financial Analysis

9.3.3 Recent strategies and developments:

9.3.3.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4 Dell Technologies, Inc.

9.4.1 Company Overview

9.4.2 Financial Analysis

9.4.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.4.4 Research & Development Expense

9.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.4.5.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.4.6 SWOT Analysis:

9.5 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

9.5.1 Company Overview

9.5.2 Financial Analysis

9.5.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

9.5.4 Research & Development Expense

9.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.5.5.1 Acquisition and Mergers:

9.5.6 SWOT Analysis

9.6 IBM Corporation

9.6.1 Company Overview

9.6.2 Financial Analysis

9.6.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

9.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

9.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

9.6.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements:

9.6.6 SWOT Analysis

9.7 TES - Sustainable Technology Lifecycle Solutions

9.7.1 Company Overview

9.7.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.7.2.1 Geographical Expansions:

9.8 Apto Solutions, Inc.

9.8.1 Company Overview

9.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.8.2.1 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

9.9 LifeSpan International, Inc. (Bluum Technology)

9.9.1 Company Overview

9.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

9.9.2.1 Product launches and Product Expansions:

9.10. CompuCom Systems, Inc. (Variant Equity Advisors)

9.10.1 Company Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/26381c-it-asset?w=5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets