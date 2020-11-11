Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Industry
Global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Market to Reach US$3.4 Billion by the Year 2027
Nov 11, 2020, 13:15 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software estimated at US$2.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% over the period 2020-2027.Small and Medium enterprise, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Large enterprise segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 55.2% share of the global IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market.
The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.5% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 6.2% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
The IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$632.2 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.53% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$586.9 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.2% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.2% and 5.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$586.9 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 230-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Asset Panda
- BMC Software, Inc.
- CA Technologies, Inc.
- CGI Group, Inc.
- Dell EMC
- Dude Solutions, Inc.
- eMaint Enterprises, LLC
- Freshworks Inc.
- GRAGA Software Solutions Pty Ltd.
- Hewlett-Packard Development Company LP
- IBM Corporation
- IFS AB
- Infor
- Ivanti
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Samanage North America
- ServiceNow, Inc.
- Spiceworks
- Summit Software Pty Ltd.
- Symantec Corporation
- SysAid Technologies Ltd.
- Wasp Barcode Technologies
- xAssets
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Global Competitor Market Shares
IT Asset Management (ITAM) Software Competitor Market Share
Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
