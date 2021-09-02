Global IT Channel Partner Procurri Name Christo Conidaris As New Vice President Of Sales Operations

A strategic hire to help Procurri grow its largest global enterprise accounts, Conidaris will join the team maximising value for Procurri's top 25 customers, who currently hold a significant share of the company's overall revenue. Bringing 30+ years of experience developing sales strategies and working with global enterprise customers to the business, the VP of Sales Operations role will report into Zack Sexton, Procurri's Global President and Head of Global Accounts.

Sexton has expressed his delight at the firm's new hire, saying "The Procurri team are thrilled to welcome Christo Conidaris onboard. We know that his vast experience in the third-party maintenance industry will mean he is recognised by many of our partners and customers, and we are confident that he has the expertise and skills to grow our global accounts business by a considerable percentage. Christo's hire proves to our customer base once again that we put them at the heart of everything we do, and that we will only employ the most experienced and high-quality people for them to work with".

Conidaris joins Procurri after a short stint at Park Place Technologies helping improve data centre uptime, and prior to that, with Curvature, as an Area VP of Sales.

About Procurri: Procurri is 100% channel focused and offers third party maintenance, post-warranty support, end-of-life hardware upgrades and IT asset disposition services. It operates through a network of 8 distribution warehouses and 20 offices worldwide, spanning the Americas, EMEA and APAC: offering proactive and responsive service 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 52 weeks a year.

Editor's notes:

More information on Procurri can be found at www.procurri.com.

Christo Conidaris and Zack Sexton can both be contacted and connected with through LinkedIn.

SOURCE Procurri

Related Links

n/a

