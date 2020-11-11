Global IT-Enabled Healthcare Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT-Enabled Healthcare estimated at US$155.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ancillary Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$108 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Administrative Information Systems (AIS) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR



The IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.



Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Segment to Record 12.4% CAGR



In the global Clinical Information Systems (CIS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

3M Company

Company Aerotel Medical Systems (19) Ltd.

Airstrip Technologies, Inc.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Apple, Inc.

AT&T, Inc.

Cerner Corporation

EHealthLine.Com, Inc.

Ehealth Technologies, Inc.

IMS Health Holdings, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc.

Koninklijke Philips NV

McKesson Corporation

Siemens AG









