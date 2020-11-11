Global IT-Enabled Healthcare Industry
Global IT-Enabled Healthcare Market to Reach $357.9 Billion by 2027
Nov 11, 2020, 13:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT-Enabled Healthcare estimated at US$155.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$357.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 12.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Ancillary Information Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 11.3% CAGR and reach US$108 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Administrative Information Systems (AIS) segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $45.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.3% CAGR
The IT-Enabled Healthcare market in the U.S. is estimated at US$45.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$62.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.3% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 11.2% and 10.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 9.3% CAGR.
Clinical Information Systems (CIS) Segment to Record 12.4% CAGR
In the global Clinical Information Systems (CIS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 12.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$87.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$42.8 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 232-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- 3M Company
- Aerotel Medical Systems (19) Ltd.
- Airstrip Technologies, Inc.
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.
- Apple, Inc.
- AT&T, Inc.
- Cerner Corporation
- EHealthLine.Com, Inc.
- Ehealth Technologies, Inc.
- IMS Health Holdings, Inc.
- Johnson & Johnson Health Care Systems Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- McKesson Corporation
- Siemens AG
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
IT-Enabled Healthcare Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: IT-Enabled Healthcare Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: IT-Enabled Healthcare Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 3: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 4: Ancillary Information Systems (Software) World Market
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 5: Ancillary Information Systems (Software) Historic
Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 6: Ancillary Information Systems (Software) Market Share
Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
Table 7: Administrative Information Systems (AIS) (Software)
Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Administrative Information Systems (AIS) (Software)
Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million:
2012 to 2019
Table 9: Administrative Information Systems (AIS) (Software)
Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 10: Clinical Information Systems (CIS) (Software)
Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 11: Clinical Information Systems (CIS) (Software) Region
Wise Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012
to 2019
Table 12: Clinical Information Systems (CIS) (Software) Market
Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS
2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Healthcare Workers (End-Use) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 14: Healthcare Workers (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 15: Healthcare Workers (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 16: Individuals (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 17: Individuals (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 18: Individuals (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Physicians (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 20: Physicians (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to 2019
Table 21: Physicians (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution
by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 22: Public/Private Healthcare Institutions (End-Use)
Global Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 23: Public/Private Healthcare Institutions (End-Use)
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2012-2019
Table 24: Public/Private Healthcare Institutions (End-Use)
Percentage Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country:
2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2012-2019
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 28: m-Health (Service) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide
in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 29: m-Health (Service) Historic Market Perspective by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 30: m-Health (Service) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 31: Tele-Health Services (Service) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: Tele-Health Services (Service) Region Wise Breakdown
of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2012 to 2019
Table 33: Tele-Health Services (Service) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS
2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 34: United States IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Software: 2020 to 2027
Table 35: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in the United States by
Software: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 36: United States IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 37: United States IT-Enabled Healthcare Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 38: IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Demand Patterns in the
United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 39: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 40: United States IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 41: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in the United States by
Service: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2012-2019
Table 42: United States IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 43: Canadian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020 to 2027
Table 44: Canadian IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Review
by Software in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 45: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 46: Canadian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 47: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Canada: Summarization
of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for
2012-2019
Table 48: Canadian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 49: Canadian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 50: Canadian IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Review
by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 51: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020, and 2027
JAPAN
Table 52: Japanese Market for IT-Enabled Healthcare: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Software for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 53: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2012-2019
Table 54: Japanese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis
by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
IT-Enabled Healthcare in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 56: Japanese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in US$ Million
by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 57: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Shift in Japan by
End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 58: Japanese Market for IT-Enabled Healthcare: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Service for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 59: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Japan: Historic Sales
Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2012-2019
Table 60: Japanese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis
by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 61: Chinese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2020-2027
Table 62: IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Software: 2012-2019
Table 63: Chinese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market by Software:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 64: Chinese Demand for IT-Enabled Healthcare in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 65: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Review in China in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 66: Chinese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: Chinese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 68: IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 69: Chinese IT-Enabled Healthcare Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 70: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 71: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Europe: A Historic
Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 72: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 73: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020-2027
Table 74: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Software: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 75: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown
by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 76: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 77: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Europe: Summarization
of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period
2012-2019
Table 78: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 80: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Europe in US$ Million
by Service: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019
Table 81: European IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 82: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in France by Software:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 83: French IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Software: 2012-2019
Table 84: French IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis by
Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: IT-Enabled Healthcare Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 86: French IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Review
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 87: French IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis:
A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 88: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in France by Service:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 89: French IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Scenario
in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 90: French IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Analysis by
Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
GERMANY
Table 91: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 92: German IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Software: 2012-2019
Table 93: German IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown
by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 94: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 95: German IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Retrospect in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 96: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Distribution in
Germany by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 97: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 98: German IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Analysis
in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 99: German IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown
by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 100: Italian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Software for the Period 2020-2027
Table 101: IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Software: 2012-2019
Table 102: Italian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market by Software:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
Table 103: Italian Demand for IT-Enabled Healthcare in US$
Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 104: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Review in Italy in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 105: Italian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Breakdown
by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 106: Italian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 107: IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 108: Italian IT-Enabled Healthcare Market by Service:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 109: United Kingdom Market for IT-Enabled Healthcare:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Software for the Period 2020-2027
Table 110: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Software for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 111: United Kingdom IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 112: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
IT-Enabled Healthcare in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to 2027
Table 113: United Kingdom IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 114: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 115: United Kingdom Market for IT-Enabled Healthcare:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Service for the Period 2020-2027
Table 116: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in the United Kingdom:
Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Service for the
Period 2012-2019
Table 117: United Kingdom IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 118: Rest of Europe IT-Enabled Healthcare Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020-2027
Table 119: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Software: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 120: Rest of Europe IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Breakdown by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 121: Rest of Europe IT-Enabled Healthcare Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 122: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2012-2019
Table 123: Rest of Europe IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 124: Rest of Europe IT-Enabled Healthcare Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020-2027
Table 125: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Service: A Historic Review for the Period
2012-2019
Table 126: Rest of Europe IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Breakdown by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 127: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Asia-Pacific by
Software: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 128: Asia-Pacific IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Software: 2012-2019
Table 129: Asia-Pacific IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis by Software: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 130: IT-Enabled Healthcare Quantitative Demand Analysis
in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020-2027
Table 131: Asia-Pacific IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2012-2019
Table 132: Asia-Pacific IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2012, 2020, and
2027
Table 133: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Asia-Pacific by
Service: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 134: Asia-Pacific IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Service: 2012-2019
Table 135: Asia-Pacific IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis by Service: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 136: Rest of World IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Software: 2020 to 2027
Table 137: Rest of World IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market
Review by Software in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 138: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Software for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
Table 139: Rest of World IT-Enabled Healthcare Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2020 to
2027
Table 140: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Rest of World:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2012-2019
Table 141: Rest of World IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027
Table 142: Rest of World IT-Enabled Healthcare Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Service: 2020 to 2027
Table 143: Rest of World IT-Enabled Healthcare Historic Market
Review by Service in US$ Million: 2012-2019
Table 144: IT-Enabled Healthcare Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Service for 2012, 2020,
and 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
