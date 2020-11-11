Global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --





Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) estimated at US$21.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.6 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Configuration Automation and Discovery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$8.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Event Management segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.8% share of the global IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market.



The U.S. Accounts for Over 29.4% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.8% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.4 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 29.45% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.4 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.8% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 4% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$5.4 Billion by the year 2027.



Cloud Management Segment Corners a 7.6% Share in 2020



In the global Cloud Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 193-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

ASG Technologies Group, Inc.

BMC Software, Inc.

CA Technologies, Inc.

Cherwell Software, LLC

Compuware Corporation

HP, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Ivanti

Oracle Corporation

ServiceNow, Inc.



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Competitor Market

Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2018 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Configuration

Automation and Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2018 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Configuration Automation and

Discovery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Configuration Automation

and Discovery by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Event Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Event Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Event Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud Management

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cloud Management by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud Management by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Workload and IT

Automation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Workload and IT Automation

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Workload and IT

Automation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years

2012 through 2017



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom and IT by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Telecom and IT by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom and IT by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Government by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Government by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2018 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion

for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2018 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Industry

Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Industry Verticals by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Industry

Verticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market Share:

(in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 35: USA Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 38: USA Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

(BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CANADA

Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration

Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management

and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 41: Canada Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 47: Japan Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



CHINA

Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 53: China Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 56: China Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European IT Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) Market:

Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through

2027



Table 59: Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration

Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management

and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration

Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management

and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 68: France Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 71: France Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical / Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration

Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management

and Workload and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 74: Germany Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ITALY

Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 80: Italy Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 86: UK Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation and

Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and

IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event

Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT Automation for

the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 89: UK Historic Review for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations and Service

Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Banking, Financial Services & Insurance

(BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical /

Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and Other Industry

Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT

Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type -

Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud

Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery,

Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT

Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for IT

Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical -

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and

IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for IT

Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type -

Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud

Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery,

Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT

Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for IT

Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical -

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and

IT, Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical - Banking,

Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT,

Government, Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace &

Defense and Other Industry Verticals Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through

2017



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Industry Vertical -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Banking, Financial

Services & Insurance (BFSI), Telecom and IT, Government,

Healthcare/Medical/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace & Defense and

Other Industry Verticals for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 103: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for IT

Operations and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type -

Configuration Automation and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud

Management and Workload and IT Automation - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018

through 2027



Table 104: Rest of World Historic Review for IT Operations and

Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Configuration Automation

and Discovery, Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload

and IT Automation Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017



Table 105: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for IT Operations

and Service Management (ITOSM) by Type - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Configuration Automation and Discovery,

Event Management, Cloud Management and Workload and IT

Automation for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027



Table 106: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for IT



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961003/?utm_source=PRN



