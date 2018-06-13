NEW YORK, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About IT Outsourcing
IT outsourcing is the process of subcontracting the IT functions of an organization to a third-party vendor, which has specific domain expertise in the required field. It is an effective strategy to build a high-performance IT organization.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673147
Technavio's analysts forecast the Global IT Outsourcing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global IT outsourcing market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from IT outsourcing contracts at the point of origin.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, global IT outsourcing market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Accenture
• HCL Technologies
• HPE
• IBM
• TCS
Market driver
• Need to adhere to regulatory guidelines and ensure compliance
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market challenge
• Shortage of skilled IT professionals
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Market trend
• Growing digital transformation in organizations
• For a full, detailed list, view our report
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02673147
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-it-outsourcing-market-2018-2022-300665718.html
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article