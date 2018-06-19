Global IT Outsourcing Market 2018-2022: Need to Optimize Business Processes Influencing Market Growth

DUBLIN, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global IT Outsourcing Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global IT Outsourcing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2018-2022.
Global IT Outsourcing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. IT outsourcing is the process of subcontracting the IT functions of an organization to a third-party vendor, which has specific domain expertise in the required field. It is an effective strategy to build a high-performance IT organization. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from IT outsourcing contracts at the point of origin.
One trend affecting this market is rise in the integration of application outsourcing. To deal with the competition in the market, organizations are outsourcing their IT application services to IT sourcing providers.
According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the need to optimize business processes. Capacity optimization, lead time and cost reduction, as well as profit incrementation can be achieved by IT outsourcing services.
Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services. Cloud security management is a challenging task for vendors to protect data online.
Key vendors
- Accenture
- HCL Technologies
- HPE
- IBM
- TCS
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE
- Segmentation by service
- Comparison by service
- Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by services
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER
- Segmentation by end-user
- Government
- BFSI
- Telecommunications
- Energy and utilities
- Manufacturing
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Media and entrainment
- Others
PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 16: APPENDIX
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrmwgx/global_it?w=5
