Global IT Outsourcing Market 2018-2022: Need to Optimize Business Processes Influencing Market Growth

The Global IT Outsourcing Market to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period 2018-2022.

Global IT Outsourcing Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. IT outsourcing is the process of subcontracting the IT functions of an organization to a third-party vendor, which has specific domain expertise in the required field. It is an effective strategy to build a high-performance IT organization. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from IT outsourcing contracts at the point of origin.

One trend affecting this market is rise in the integration of application outsourcing. To deal with the competition in the market, organizations are outsourcing their IT application services to IT sourcing providers.

According to the report, one driver influencing this market is the need to optimize business processes. Capacity optimization, lead time and cost reduction, as well as profit incrementation can be achieved by IT outsourcing services.

Further, the report states that one challenge affecting this market is the data privacy and security risks in cloud-based services. Cloud security management is a challenging task for vendors to protect data online.



Market Trends

Rise in the integration of application outsourcing

Growing digital transformation in organizations

Increasing adoption of software-defined infrastructure



Key vendors

Accenture

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

TCS



Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

PART 05: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022

PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY SERVICE

Segmentation by service

Comparison by service

Infrastructure outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Application outsourcing - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by services

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

Segmentation by end-user

Government

BFSI

Telecommunications

Energy and utilities

Manufacturing

Healthcare

Retail

Media and entrainment

Others

PART 10: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

Rise in the integration of application outsourcing

Growing digital transformation in organizations

Increasing adoption of software-defined infrastructure

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive landscape

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Accenture

HCL Technologies

HPE

IBM

TCS

PART 16: APPENDIX



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/xrmwgx/global_it?w=5





