Global IT Spending by Audit Firms Market Landscape Report 2021-2025 - Increased Demand for Cloud-based Audit Management Software

The global IT spending by audit firms market is poised to grow by $3.14 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8.52% during the forecast period.

This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by the increasing adoption of audit management services and the increased demand for cloud-based audit management software. The study identifies the strategic partnerships and acquisitions as one of the prime reasons driving the IT spending by audit firms market growth during the next few years.



The market is segmented as below:

By Type

IT Services

IT Software

IT Hardware

By Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

APAC

South America

MEA

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading IT spending by audit firms market vendors that include:

Accenture PLC

Apple Inc.

Capgemini SE

Cisco Systems Inc.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

International Business Machines Corp.

Microsoft Corp.

SAP SE

Also, the IT spending by audit firms market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

