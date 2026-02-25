Global IT Spending to Reach $4.96 Trillion in 2026

HG Insights' 2026 forecast reveals enterprise dominance, first-ever SMB spend intelligence, and accelerating investment in AI-driven infrastructure

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI reshapes enterprise priorities, global IT spending is set to reach $4.96 trillion in 2026, according to the HG Insights 2026 Global IT Spend Report. The forecast includes $4.5 trillion in enterprise investment and $460.5 billion in SMB spending - this is the first time HG has quantified SMB spend at this scale - signaling broad-based acceleration in technology investment.

This year's report incorporates buyer intelligence from TrustRadius, acquired by HG Insights in June 2025. By integrating verified reviews and first-party intent data, the report connects spending forecasts with real-world buyer behavior, offering insight not only into where organizations are investing, but how they research, evaluate, and adopt technology solutions.

"GTM leaders are operating in one of the most volatile technology environments we've seen in decades," said Rohini Kasturi, CEO of HG Insights. "AI is accelerating investment in some areas, while increasing scrutiny in others. The organizations that win will be those that understand precisely where budgets are shifting and why. Our 2026 IT Spend Report provides that clarity."

Global IT Spending Approaches $5 Trillion

According to the HG Insights 2026 Global IT Spend Report, worldwide IT investment is projected to reach $4.96 trillion over the next 12 months.

Key findings from the 2026 forecast include:

Market Size & Segmentation

16.3 million organizations are projected to spend $4.96 trillion on IT hardware, software, services, and communications.

Enterprise organizations account for $4.5 trillion of total spend.

SMBs are expected to invest $460.5 billion - marking the first time HG Insights has published comprehensive SMB spending data.

Regional Spending Trends

AMER is projected to reach $1.98 trillion.

APAC is forecasted at $1.42 trillion.

EMEA is expected to total $1.1 trillion.

Software & Services Continue to Dominate

Software and IT services represent 74% of enterprise IT spending.

$1.39 trillion is projected in enterprise software spend.

$716.7 billion is forecasted for enterprise cloud services, the largest segment within IT services.

$295.5 billion in communications spending is expected, led by mobile and fixed data services.

AI Infrastructure Driving Hardware Growth

IT hardware investment is rising due to global AI infrastructure expansion.

Spending is concentrated in servers, components, and data center infrastructure.

