Global IT Training Market 2018-2022: Leading Vendors are IBM, LearnQuest, Oracle, QA & SAP

The global IT training market to grow at a CAGR of 5.66% during the period 2018-2022.

Global IT Training Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increased adoption of advances gadgets. Owing to the increased acceptance of innovations and technological advances, IT training solutions implement advanced technologies for efficient and effective training. Consumers and organizations are increasingly demanding for mobile-based IT training owing to the growing adoption of smart wearable technology.

According to the report, one driver in the market is cost-effectiveness of e-learning. The flexibility and cost-effectiveness of e-learning in comparison to physical learning methods will attract consumers. Rapid changes in the technology landscape and corporate initiatives are resulting in the need for preparing effective training material.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is continuous changes in IT training materials. The continuous changes in IT training materials and pedagogy pose a challenge to the global IT training market. The increased acceptance of innovations and technological advances, including AI.

Key vendors

IBM

LearnQuest

Oracle

QA

SAP

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE



PART 05: MARKET SIZING 2017-2022



PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT



Comparison by product

Infrastructure

Development



Database

Security

Others



Market opportunity by product

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

Market opportunity

PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES



PART 12: MARKET TRENDS

Increased adoption of advanced gadgets

Shift toward virtual classrooms

Emergence of social learning and gamification

Advent of competency-based curriculum

PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE



Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors



