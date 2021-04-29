Global IVD Procedure Volumes Report 2020-2025: The Gold Standard for Sizing the Market Opportunity for New Entrants with Diagnostic Products
Apr 29, 2021, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IVD Procedure Volumes 2020-2025: Immunoassays, POC, Chemistry, Molecular, Microbiology and Other Tests" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global volume of IVD procedures is forecast to increase 7.9% annually to 111.3 billion in 2025.
In vitro diagnostic (IVD) test volumes are the gold standard for sizing the market opportunity for new entrants with diagnostic products, and they can be useful for existing product marketers.
The same timeframe will see worldwide sales of IVD products expanding 5.4% per year to $95 billion. Blood glucose monitoring activities will account for approximately 76% of testing volume and about $20 billion of product sales. Excluding blood glucose tests, global IVD procedural volume is forecast to rise 4.0% annually to 28.8 billion in 2025, with product sales increasing 5.3% annually to almost $76.5 billion.
The IVD landscape in 2020 has shifted due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic is impacting the world economy and creating uncertainty in the stock market and affecting supply chains all over the world.
IVD Test Procedure Volumes estimates IVD test procedure volume and IVD pricing for the following segments:
- Worldwide IVD Market and Test Volume
- Point-of-Care Market and Test Volume
- Clinical Chemistry Market and Test Volume
- Molecular Market and Test Volume
- Hematology Market and Test Volume
- Coagulation Market and Test Volume
- Microbiology Market and Test Volume
- COVID-19 Market and Test Volume
- Blood Screening Market and Test Volume
- Histology/Cytology Market and Test Volume
- Immunoassay Market and Test Volume
- IVD Testing Segments and Global IVD Markets
IVD Test Procedure Volumes, 2020-2025 includes profiles of the top twelve IVD market competitors, looking in detail where possible at procedural volume by type.
The companies covered are the following:
- Abbott Laboratories
- Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD)
- bioMerieux Inc.
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- Danaher Corporation
- Hologic, Inc.
- Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (Ortho)
- QIAGEN N.V.
- Roche
- Siemens Healthineers
- Sysmex Corporation
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter One: Executive Summary
- IVD Procedure Volume Estimate and Forecast
- Scope & Methodology
Chapter Two: Introduction
- Industry Trends
- COVID 19
Chapter Three: Healthcare Trends
- Overview
- Global Macroeconomic Environment
- Global Economic Outlook
- Per Capita Gross Domestic Product
- Demographic Trends
- Total Population
- Age Distribution
- Global Healthcare Trends
- Health Expenditures
- Hospitals
- Physicians
- Clinical Laboratories
- Patient Activity
Chapter Four: IVD Testing Segments
- IVD Testing Trends
- Segment Growth Projections
- POC Testing
- Clinical Chemistry
- Immunoassays
- Mass Spectrometry (Immuno)
- Molecular Assays
- Hematology
- Coagulation
- Conventional Microbiology
- Mass Spectrometry (Micro)
- Blood Grouping/Matching
- Histology/Cytology
- COVID 19
Chapter Five: Global IVD Markets
- General
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Mexico
- Central & South America
- Brazil
- Other Central & South America
- Western Europe
- France
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- United Kingdom
- Other Western Europe
- Eastern Europe
- Russia
- Other Eastern Europe
- Asia/Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Australia
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Middle East
- Turkey
- Other Middle East
- Africa
Chapter Six: Point-of-Care (POC) Procedures
- Global POC Procedure Volume by Test Type
- POC Self Tests
- Traditional Blood Glucose Monitoring Activities
- Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring
- Fertility Testing
- Coagulation Testing
- Fecal Occult Blood Testing
- Drugs of Abuse Testing
- H. Pylori Testing
- HIV Testing
- Cholesterol Testing
- POC Urinalysis Testing
- Other POC Self-Testing
- POC Self-Testing Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
- COVID 19
- POC Professional Testing
- POC Professional Blood Glucose Testing Procedures
- POC Professional Critical Care Testing
- POC Fertility Testing
- POC Professional Infectious Disease Testing
- POC Professional Cardiac Marker Testing
- POC Professional Cholesterol/Lipid Testing
- POC Professional Coagulation Testing
- POC Professional HbA1C Testing
- POC Professional Hematology Testing
- POC Professional Fecal Occult Blood Screening
- POC Professional Drugs of Abuse Testing
- POC Professional Urinalysis Testing
- Other POC Professional Testing
- POC IVD Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Seven: Clinical Chemistry Procedures
- Types of Tests
- General Chemistry
- Blood Gases & Electrolytes
- Urinalysis
- Global Sales of Clinical Chemistry Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Eight: Immunoassay Procedures
- Technologies
- Labeling Techniques
- Enzyme Immunoassays
- Fluorescence Polarization Immunoassays (FPIAs)
- Radioimmunoassays (RIAs)
- Testing Procedures & Product Sales
- Cardiac Markers
- Tumor Markers
- Autoimmune Conditions
- Allergy Conditions
- Thyroid Conditions
- Proteins
- Anemia
- Fertility Testing
- Therapeutic Drug Monitoring
- Vitamin D
- Diabetes/HbA1c
- Drugs of Abuse
- Infectious Diseases
- Blood Screening
- Instruments
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Nine: Molecular Testing Procedures
- Types of Test
- Testing Technologies
- Infectious Diseases
- Blood Screening
- Cancer
- Transplant Matching
- Thrombophilia SNPs
- Inherited Diseases
- Pharmacodiagnostic Tests
- Global Sales of Molecular IVD Products
- Pricing Trends
- COVID 19
Chapter Ten: Hematology Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Global Sales of Hematology Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Eleven: Coagulation Testing Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Global Sales of Coagulation Products
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Twelve: Microbiology Procedures
- Types of Tests
- ID/AST Automated Panels & Reagents
- Manual Panels & Reagents
- Blood Culture
- Chromogenic Media
- Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Mass Spectrometry
- Global Sales of Conventional IVD Microbiology Products
- ID/AST Panels & Reagents
- Blood Culture
- Chromogenic Media
- Rapid Microbiological Tests
- Mass Spectrometry
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Thirteen: Blood Grouping/Typing Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Blood Grouping/Matching Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Fourteen: Histology/Cytology Procedures
- Types of Tests
- Pap Tests
- In Situ Hybridization Tests
- Immunohistochemistry Tests
- Traditional Non-Pap Stains
- HPV
- Circulating Tumor Cells
- Histology/Cytology IVD Product Sales
- Pricing Trends
Chapter Fifteen: Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/axbcak
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article