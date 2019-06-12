Global IVF Services Market Could Reach CAGR of 9.8% Through 2006

PORTLAND, Oregon, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The report on global In-Vitro fertilization Services Market presents description and scope, top investment pockets, key findings, and top winning strategies of the market. Additionally, it offers data about key drivers, key segments, restraints, and opportunities in the market for the forecast period. It offers a quantitative analysis of the IVF services market to allow stakeholders to benefit from the existing market opportunities. Additionally, the study presents an in-depth analysis of the market along with the current & future trends to elucidate imminent investment pockets. The research offers helpful study material for shareholders, investors, top market players, and new entrants to gain insights on current scenarios and form strategies to be implemented for the future.

The study offers a brief overview of each segment and sub-segment in the market. The global IVF services market is segmented based on cycle type, end user, and region. Based on cycle type, the study segments the market into fresh In-Vitro fertilization cycle (non-donor), thawed IVF cycle (non-donor), and donor egg IVF cycle. The study classifies end users of the market into fertility clinics, surgical centers, hospitals, and clinical research institutes. Regionally, the market is studied across Europe (Spain, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Denmark, and rest of Europe), North America (Canada, U.S., and Mexico), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea and rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Middle East, Latin America, and Africa).

The report discusses major market players active in the In-Vitro fertilization services sector. An overview of each market player is offered, and recent developments are highlighted in the report. Some of these market players include Ambroise Paré Group, amedes MVZ Cologne GmbH, Bangkok IVF center (Bangkok Hospital), AMP Center St Roch, Betamedics, Bloom Fertility and Healthcare, Bourn Hall International, Cardone Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, LLC, AVA Clinic Scanfert, AVA Clinic Scanfert, Bangkok IVF center, Center for Advanced Reproductive Medicine and Infertility, Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Assisted Conception Unit), Biofertility Center, Biofertility Center and others.

As per the report, the global IVF services industry is emerging at a considerable rate due to factors such as growth in the rate of infertility, surge in the trend of delayed pregnancies, increase in IVF success rate, and rise in the disposable income worldwide. On the other hand, rise in fertility tourism, increase in the number of fertility clinics, and growth opportunities in the emerging markets make way for market development in the near future.

The research provides Porter's Five Forces model, which demonstrates the potency of buyers and suppliers functioning in the In-Vitro fertilization market. The report is prepared on the basis of in-depth evaluation of the industry by professionals. It offers insights that are helpful in determining the strength of competition and take necessary steps to obtain a leading position in the IVF services industry.

IVF Devices and Consumables Market by Product, Technology and End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019 – 2026

The global IVF devices and consumables market was valued at $2,243 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $7,732 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 16.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The global IVF devices & consumables market is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in infertility rate, increase in trend of delayed pregnancies, surge in awareness of IVF, and technological advancements in IVF devices.

