Global Janitorial Services Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for the Real Estate Industry Fuels the Sector

The global janitorial services market is expected to grow from $297.47 billion in 2022 to $324.21 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.0%. The janitorial service market is expected to reach $441.54 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.0%.

Major players in the janitorial services market are ABM Industries Inc., ServiceMaster Global Holdings Inc., Coverall North America Inc., Jani-King International Inc., Stanley Steemer International Inc., Aeon Delight Co. Ltd., International Service System (ISS A/S), Mitie Group plc., WISAG Facility Service Holding GmbH, CNS Consorzio Nazionale Servizi Soc. Corp., CleanNet USA, Anago Cleaning Systems, Chem-Dry, Jan-Pro International, Aramark Facility Services, Bonus Building Care, Pritchard Industries, Red Coats Inc., UGL Unicco Services, Sodexo Inc., and Vanguard Cleaning Systems.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

Janitorial service refers to cleaning or waste removal services provided by a commercial cleaning business or individual contractor. Janitorial services' primary purpose is to keep any type of office clean and healthy.



The main types of janitorial services are indoor cleaning service; outdoor cleaning service. Outdoor cleaning refers to the process of cleaning a building's outside, which may involve restoring hygiene or removing trash and/or dirt from the building's facade. These are used in various applications such as residential; and commercial.



Technological advancements are a key trend gaining popularity in the janitorial service market. Companies operating in the janitorial service market are introducing new technologies to develop their business in the market.

For instance, in June 2022, Ecovacs Robotics, a China-based technology company launched a new AI-powered DEEBOT T10 robotic vacuum cleaner. This new DEEBOT includes next-generation technologies, such as AIVI 3.0 Upgraded AI-based object recognition and avoidance technology.

This improves object single-frame recognition accuracy by 20% and the object single-frame recognition speed by 20 times to identify and avoid objects on the floor. It has a starlight camera installed that can detect and avoid objects on the floor, saving the hassle of having to clean them first, in order to deliver a pristine cleaning experience that is extra careful with the property, it incorporates artificial intelligence and visual interpretation.



In August 2022, Diversified Maintenance Systems, LLC, a US-based unparalleled janitorial and maintenance services company acquired Millers Cleaning Services for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition boosts the company's strategic growth trajectory, new customer reach, and market presence. Millers Cleaning Services is a UK-based commercial and house cleaning service company.



North America was the largest region in the janitorial service market in 2022. The regions covered in janitorial servicesreport are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East and Africa.



The countries covered in the janitorial services market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.



The growing demand for the real estate industry is expected to propel the growth of the janitorial market going forward. Real estate is something permanently affixed to or constructed on land, whether it be created naturally or artificially. Janitorial services are in charge of making sure the construction area is free of grime, dust, and off-putting odors, they focus on issues such as smeared appliances, damaged carpets, and discolored surfaces to ensure that homes are prepared for close inspection.

For instance, in November 2022, according to the National Association of Realtors, a US-based commercial organization, in 2020, 5.64 million pre-existing dwellings and 822,000 newly built homes were sold, and realtors median gross income increased from $43,330 in 2020 to $54,330 in 2021. Therefore, growing demand for the real estate industry is driving the growth of the janitorial market.



The janitorial services market includes revenues earned by entities by general cleaning, floor cleaning, and deep cleaning. The market value includes the value of related goods sold by the service provider or included within the service offering. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.



The market value is defined as the revenues that enterprises gain from the sale of goods and/or services within the specified market and geography through sales, grants, or donations in terms of the currency (in USD, unless otherwise specified).



The revenues for a specified geography are consumption values that are revenues generated by organizations in the specified geography within the market, irrespective of where they are produced. It does not include revenues from resales along the supply chain, either further along the supply chain or as part of other products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Janitorial Services Market Characteristics



3. Janitorial Services Market Trends And Strategies



4. Janitorial Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario

4.1. COVID-19 Impact On Janitorial Services Market

4.2. Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Janitorial Services Market

4.3. Impact Of High Inflation On Janitorial Services Market



5. Janitorial Services Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Janitorial Services Historic Market, 2017-2022, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Janitorial Services Forecast Market, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Janitorial Services Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Janitorial Services Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Indoor Cleaning Service

Outdoor Cleaning Service

6.2. Global Janitorial Services Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Residential

Commercial

7. Janitorial Services Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Janitorial Services Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Janitorial Services Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

