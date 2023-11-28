Global Japanese Whiskey Market Report 2023: Market to Grow by $614 Million to 2027

DUBLIN, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Japanese Whiskey Market 2023-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Japanese whiskey market is forecasted to grow by USD 614.15 million during 2022-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 9.49%

This study identifies the growing preference for organic whisky as one of the prime reasons driving the Japanese whiskey market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing international recognition and rising cocktail culture will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The market is driven by the increasing use of online sales channels for selling alcohol, increasing demand for premium whisky, and evolving whisky preferences.

The report on the Japanese whiskey market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. 

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading Japanese whiskey market vendors. Also, the Japanese whiskey market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Market Positioning of Key Vendors

  • Asahi Group Holdings Ltd.
  • Honbo Sake Brewery Co. Ltd.
  • KAIYO JAPANESE MIZUNARA OAK WHISKY
  • Kamiki Whisky
  • Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd.
  • Komasa Kanosuke Distillery Co. Ltd.
  • Matsui Shuzo An Unlimited Partnership
  • SHIN Group Corp.
  • Suntory Holdings Ltd.
  • Tokuoka Co. Ltd.
  • Umiki

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary
1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2022
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size
4.1 Global Japanese whiskey market 2017 - 2021
4.2 Distribution Channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021
4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis
5.1 Five forces summary
5.2 Bargaining power of buyers
5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
5.4 Threat of new entrants
5.5 Threat of substitutes
5.6 Threat of rivalry
5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Distribution Channel
6.3 On-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.4 Off-trade - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
6.5 Market opportunity by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by End-user
7.1 Market segments
7.2 Comparison by End-user
7.3 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.4 Residential - Market size and forecast 2022-2027
7.5 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape
8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape
9.1 Geographic segmentation
9.2 Geographic comparison

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
10.1 Market drivers
10.2 Market challenges
10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Vendor landscape
11.3 Landscape disruption
11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/k2isy3

