Global Jellies & Gummies Market Analysis Report 2023-2030, Featuring Haribo, Mondelez, Mars, Ferrara Candy Company, Casa del Dolce & Nestle

The Global Jellies & Gummies Market size is expected to reach $19.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Global Jellies & Gummies Market size is expected to reach $19.9 billion by 2030, rising at a market growth of 4.2% CAGR during the forecast period. In the year 2022, the market attained a volume of 1,907.8 kilo tonnes, experiencing a growth of 4.2% (2019-2022).



The world's growing vegan population and consumers' high spending on candies, jellies, and other items are the main reasons the market for gummies & jellies is growing. The market value for gummies & jellies will increase further as customers become more conscious of the adverse effects of consuming sugar and gelatin. There is space for growth for new competitors in the expanding demand for sugar-free jellies and candies. Many consumers are looking for clean-label products with simple and recognizable ingredients.

Vegan and sugar-free jellies and gummies typically have cleaner ingredient profiles, which resonate with consumers seeking transparency in food labeling. Therefore, the growing demand for vegan and sugar-free jellies and gummies will support the growth of the market throughout the forecast period. Additionally, the growing consumer demand for confectionary items drives the jellies & gummies market. In addition to being used as stand-alone candies, jellies and gummies are versatile confectionery items that can be used as toppings for desserts, cake decorations, and even as ingredients in cocktails and mocktails.

However, Customers have changed to healthy eating habits as a result of escalating rates of obesity among children in industrialized and developing nations. The majority of consumers are under 17 years who buy jellies and gummies. Because of the high sugar content in jellies and gummies and its link to obesity, customers are less likely to purchase and consume gummies and jellies made with sugar and glucose syrup. Manufacturers have been forced to use creative strategies to lower the sugar and calorie content to maintain their customer base. These campaigns may influence consumer choices. Therefore, the rising rates of childhood obesity may hamper the growth of the market in the coming years.



Flavor Outlook



By flavor, the market is categorized into grapefruit, cherry, peach, berries, apple, and others. In 2022, the berries segment acquired the highest revenue share in the market. A growing sense of health consciousness has increased the consumption of berry-flavored jellies and gummies. Berries are known for their potent antioxidants, high fiber content, ability to reduce inflammation, and favorable effects on the skin. Strawberry is one of the most consumed flavors, followed by blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries in terms of consumption.



Distribution Channel Outlook



Based on distribution channel, the market is divided into store based and non-store based. In 2022, the non-store based segment acquired a substantial revenue share in the market. Changes in work-life balance, increased travel, a growing desire for convenience, and rising interest in regional candies are the segment's driving forces. International players have a wide selection of jellies and gummies in their portfolio, including wheels, bottles, fruits, and living things. These goods are provided in sugary and sugar-free varieties to satisfy expanding customer demand across all age groups. Online purchases are becoming more popular among consumers due to product discounts.



Market Segments Covered in the Report:

By Distribution Channel (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Store Based

Non-store Based

By Flavor (Volume, Kilo Tonnes, USD Million, 2019-2030)

Berries

Grapefruit

Cherry

Peach

Apple

Key Market Players Profiled in the Report:

Mondelez

Mars

Nestle

Haribo

European Food Plc Co., Ltd

Cloetta

Meiji Holdings

The Hershey Company

Ferrara Candy Company

Casa del Dolce

