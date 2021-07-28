Global Job Description Management Software Market Expected To Grow At A Rate Of 8.1% By 2027 | Growth Market Reports

PUNE, India, July 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a recent market study published by Growth Market Reports, titled, "Global Job Description Management Software Market by Deployment (Cloud-based, and Web-based), Enterprise Sizes (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)}, Applications (IT and Telecom, BSFI, Manufacturing, Government Offices, Constructing and Mining, and Others), and Regions: Size, Share, Trends and Opportunity Analysis, 2017-2027", the market was valued at USD 536.0 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 8.1% by 2027. The global job description management software market is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. Attractive features of the job description management software, growing use of cloud-based platforms, technological advancements which propel the demand for software, and rising integration of artificial intelligence (AI) technologies are some of the factors contributing to the market growth.

The report covers comprehensive data on emerging trends, market drivers, growth opportunities, and restraints that can change the market dynamics of the industry. It provides an in-depth analysis of the market segments which include products, applications, and competitor analysis.

This report also includes a complete analysis of industry players that cover their latest developments, product portfolio, pricing, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. Moreover, it provides crucial strategies that are helping them to expand their market share.

Highlights on the segments of the Job Description Management Software Market

Based on deployment, the global job description management software market analysis is provided across cloud-based and web-based. The cloud segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period, owing to low maintenance and updating cost, which are mainly preferred by small and medium-sized enterprises. The web-based deployment segment is expected to hold a substantial share of the job description management market during the forecast period, due to solutions created by bringing certain structure and efficiencies in the job description information.

In terms of enterprise size, the job description management software market size has been segmented into large enterprises and small & medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The large enterprises segment is expected to account for a significant share of the market during the forecast period. Factors such as the use of advanced analytical engines, real-time data compilation tools, advanced recruitment process, and process blueprints are driving the adoption of job description management software in large enterprises. The small & medium-sized enterprise segment is expected to grow at a fast pace during the forecast period, due to increasing number of government initiatives, mainly digital campaigns such as social media marketing, video marketing, and search engine marketing.

The job description management software market assessment is done based on application across IT and telecom, BSFI, manufacturing, government offices, constructing and mining, and others. The BFSI segment accounts for a significant share of the market during the forecast period, due to the increased deployment of job description software to enable enhanced client experience and advantages such as secure transactions and constant access to client databases. The IT and telecom segment is expected to grow during the forecast period, due to rising importance of re-evaluation of strategies and deploying advanced technologies in management processes.

On the basis of regions, the global job description management software market is fragmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. The North America job description management software market is expected to expand at a high CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America relies on web recruitment system to track candidate and client activity, which is a preferred solution for recruiting high-quality candidates in a quick and cost-effective manner. Hence, job description management software in this region is incorporated with talent management, core HR, and recruitment technologies. Brazil held a significant share of the market in Latin America in 2019 and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The growth of the market in the region is expected to increase, owing to rising awareness regarding the benefits of the job description software. Job description management software is required in Asia Pacific on a large scale to manage HR administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others.

Key Takeaways from the Study:

Brazil held a significant share of the market in Latin America in 2019 and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period.

held a significant share of the market in in 2019 and this trend is anticipated to continue during the forecast period. The cloud segment is anticipated to hold a significant share of the market during the forecast period, owing to low maintenance and updating cost, which are mainly preferred by small and medium-sized enterprises.

The large enterprise segment accounted for a significant share in the market during the forecast period.

Job description management software is required in Asia Pacific on a large scale to manage HR administration, talent management, labor budgeting, workforce tracking, and others.

Read 233 Pages Research Report with Detailed ToC on "Global Job Description Management Software Market by Deployment (Cloud-based, and Web-based), Enterprise Sizes (Large Enterprises, and Small & Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs)}, Applications (IT and Telecom, BSFI, Manufacturing, Government Offices, Constructing and Mining, and Others), and Regions (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Analysis, Growth, Share, Size, Trends, and Forecast 2021 – 2028"

