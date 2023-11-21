Global Joint Pain Injections Market Report 2023: Key Players Focused on New Product Innovations to Meet Consumer Demand

DUBLIN, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Joint Pain Injections Global Market Report 2023" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global joint pain injections market grew from $4.66 billion in 2022 to $5.13 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. The joint pain injections market is expected to grow to $7.13 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 8.6%.



The rise in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders will propel the growth of the joint pain injections market. Musculoskeletal disorders are the biggest cause of disability worldwide, with low back pain being the single most common cause of impairment in 160 nations. Patients are taking injections for pain relief and inflammatory condition. For instance, in February 2021, according to the report published by WHO, approximately 1.71 billion people in the world are affected by musculoskeletal conditions and the number of people with musculoskeletal disorders is continuously growing due to population growth and aging. Similarly, in 2021, according to the report by Global RA Network, arthritis affects about 350 million people worldwide and increasing rapidly. Therefore, the rising prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorder drives the joint pain injections market.



New product development is a key trend gaining popularity in the joint pain injections market. Major companies operating in the join pain injections sector are focused on new product innovations to meet consumer demand and strengthen their position. In September 2021, Contura International Ltd., a UK-based manufacturer of innovative therapeutic hydrogels, launched Arthrosamid. Arthrosamid is an innovative hydrogel injection for knee osteoarthritis that uses non-biodegradable hydrogel technology, offers an alternative to existing treatments, satisfies a clinical need for a potent, long-lasting, secure, and minimally intrusive method of treating knee osteoarthritis pain (OA).



