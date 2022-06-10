Global Joint Reconstruction Industry Assessment, 2028: Insights by Joint Type, Technique, and Region

DUBLIN, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Joint Reconstruction Market 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global joint reconstruction market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period.

The market is set to display impressive growth during the forecast period with some key trends emerging, such as the high prevalence of joint-related conditions, and the factors affecting the joints including types of arthritis, osteoporosis, bone degenerative disease, and injuries. The requirement for joint reconstruction can also be from increasing awareness about the availability of advanced devices. Additionally, a sedentary and unhealthy lifestyle has given rise to various diseases and inactivity, which in turn is expected to grow the market during the forecast period.

The global joint reconstruction market is segmented based on basis of joint type, and technique. Based on the joint type, it is further classified into the knee, hip, shoulders, ankle, and others. Based on the technique, it is further classified into joint replacement, osteotomy, arthroscopy, resurfacing, and arthrodesis. Among these, the joint replacement segment is expected to cater considerable CAGR over the forecast period, owing to the increasing aging population which triggers orthopedic diseases, which in turn leads to the rapid rise in replacement surgeries driving the segment over the forecast period.

Geographically the global joint reconstruction market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America is anticipated to witness a significant share in the global joint reconstruction market due to increasing healthcare spending, technological advancement in early diagnosis of the disease, and increased population awareness about the devices for joint reconstruction. Furthermore, increasing adoption of minimally invasive procedures and a large amount of market players in the region is estimated to be the major factors that are backing the growth of the market.

Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region for the global joint reconstruction market. The attributable factors are improving healthcare infrastructure, a high level of population, developing economies, increasing demand for advanced therapeutic options, and rising medical tourism in the region. Moreover, there is a high prevalence of joint-related injuries in densely populated countries such as India, China, and South Korea which is attributed to the growth of the market. Additionally, favorable government such as China's healthcare reform and approval of 100% FDI in medical devices by the Indian government is propelling the market growth.

Europe is the second-largest market due to the sedentary lifestyle which is being followed in the region. In addition, the presence of established pharmaceutical companies, which are consistently striving for extensive commercialization of their devices and enhancing their geographical reach, is anticipated to be a key factor escalating the growth of the regional market

