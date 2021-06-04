Global Jojoba Oil Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Jojoba Oil Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global jojoba oil market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Jojoba oil is a type of vegetable oil obtained from the crushed beans of the jojoba shrub, scientifically known as Simmondsia chinensis. It is a polyunsaturated liquid wax and is close to sebum in composition, the natural oil produced by the skin. As a result of this, it is easily absorbed by the skin, rarely causing any allergic reactions, and discourages the growth of various bacterial and fungal microbes that attack the skin. It also provides nourishment to dry skin and regulates and re-balances oil production in oily skin. On account of this, jojoba oil is extensively used by skin care brands as a replacement for animal fats in the production of body creams and lotions.



Jojoba oil has a long shelf life as it does not oxidize or become rancid and does not break down under high temperature and pressure. Owing to this property, it serves as an essential ingredient in various skin care products, such as moisturizers, facial cleansers, scar and stretch mark minimizers, and anti-acne gels; and hair care products, such as hair conditioners, de-tangling creams and hair regrowth serums.

Apart from this, jojoba oil consists of several vitamins and minerals, such as vitamin E and B complex, silicon, chromium, copper, iodine, and zinc. As a result, it used as a diet supplement and a core ingredient in several pharmaceuticals products for treating sores, cuts, bruises and burns, athlete's foot and warts. Moreover, as jojoba seeds can be cultivated after five years, the leading companies are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to develop innovative and affordable technologies to ensure a consistent supply of oil resources. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global jojoba oil market to reach a volume of 24,352 Tons by 2026.



Competitive Landscape:



Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Purcell Jojoba International

Eco Oil Argentina SA

Egyptian Natural Oil Co.

Inca Oil SA

The Jojoba Company

Desert Whale Jojoba Company

