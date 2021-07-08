Global K-12 and Higher Education Technology Market 2021: Upcoming Technologies, Features, Services and Trends

DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Technology for K-12 and Higher Education Markets - A Renaissance Powered by Covid-19 and Emerging Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report is an all-encompassing analysis of the dynamics of the edtech market, focussing on K-12 and higher education. It provides an overview of the leading trends and growth drivers while reviewing the competitive landscape.

It embraces upcoming technologies, features, services and trends pertaining to edtech offerings by tech giants, unicorns as well as new entry start-ups.

Key questions answered in the report:

How fast will the edtech market evolve in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic?

What was the impact of COVID-19 on the K-12 and higher education market?

What are the leading solutions in K-12 and higher education market?

Which countries are leading the way in winning government strategies and/or VC funding?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Edtech state of play

2.1. Market overview

2.2. Impact of COVID-19 is propelling push to online learning

2.3. Service model variations of edtech

2.4. Technology trends

3. Ecosystem

3.1. Main business models

3.2. Mapping the ecosystem

3.3. Use cases

Stride K12

Yuanfudao

Khan Academy

Coursera

3.4. Global Edtech unicorns

3.5. The European edtech start-up ecosystem

3.6. Big Tech education solutions

4. National Edtech plans

4.1. UK strategy for the potential of technology in education

4.2. US National Education Technology Plan

4.3. Chinese education modernisation plan towards 2020-2035?

4.4. European Commission Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027)

5. Annex: Glossary

Companies Mentioned

Amazon

Apple

Blockcerts

Byju's

CoachHub

Codeacademy

Cogni

Coursera

Curriculum Associates

Dreambox Learning

Dugga

EdisonLearning

EduLab

edX

FutureLearn

Google

GoStudent

Imagine Schools

Kahoot!

Khan Academy

Kide Science

KIPP

Knewton

Koolearn

Lingokids

LinkedIn

Lynda

Magikbee

MasteryConnect

Nearpod

Odem.io

OpenClassrooms

Osteocom

Pluralsight

Samsung

SoftBank

Stride K12

TAL Education

TeachBoost

Quizlet

Udacity

Udemy

Yuanfudao

Zuoyebang

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65jxib

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

