Global K-12 and Higher Education Technology Market 2021: Upcoming Technologies, Features, Services and Trends
Jul 08, 2021, 14:45 ET
DUBLIN, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Educational Technology for K-12 and Higher Education Markets - A Renaissance Powered by Covid-19 and Emerging Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report is an all-encompassing analysis of the dynamics of the edtech market, focussing on K-12 and higher education. It provides an overview of the leading trends and growth drivers while reviewing the competitive landscape.
It embraces upcoming technologies, features, services and trends pertaining to edtech offerings by tech giants, unicorns as well as new entry start-ups.
Key questions answered in the report:
- How fast will the edtech market evolve in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic?
- What was the impact of COVID-19 on the K-12 and higher education market?
- What are the leading solutions in K-12 and higher education market?
- Which countries are leading the way in winning government strategies and/or VC funding?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Edtech state of play
2.1. Market overview
2.2. Impact of COVID-19 is propelling push to online learning
2.3. Service model variations of edtech
2.4. Technology trends
3. Ecosystem
3.1. Main business models
3.2. Mapping the ecosystem
3.3. Use cases
- Stride K12
- Yuanfudao
- Khan Academy
- Coursera
3.4. Global Edtech unicorns
3.5. The European edtech start-up ecosystem
3.6. Big Tech education solutions
4. National Edtech plans
4.1. UK strategy for the potential of technology in education
4.2. US National Education Technology Plan
4.3. Chinese education modernisation plan towards 2020-2035?
4.4. European Commission Digital Education Action Plan (2021-2027)
5. Annex: Glossary
Companies Mentioned
- Amazon
- Apple
- Blockcerts
- Byju's
- CoachHub
- Codeacademy
- Cogni
- Coursera
- Curriculum Associates
- Dreambox Learning
- Dugga
- EdisonLearning
- EduLab
- edX
- FutureLearn
- GoStudent
- Imagine Schools
- Kahoot!
- Khan Academy
- Kide Science
- KIPP
- Knewton
- Koolearn
- Lingokids
- Lynda
- Magikbee
- MasteryConnect
- Nearpod
- Odem.io
- OpenClassrooms
- Osteocom
- Pluralsight
- Samsung
- SoftBank
- Stride K12
- TAL Education
- TeachBoost
- Quizlet
- Udacity
- Udemy
- Yuanfudao
- Zuoyebang
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/65jxib
