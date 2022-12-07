Global K9 Protection Group Marks Fourth Anniversary of 3PK9 Program

Company was first participant in TSA's voluntary program for securing air cargo

OPELIKA, Ala., Dec. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global K9 Protection Group (GK9PG), a military veteran led Alabama company providing explosives and firearms detection canines for use in aviation, commercial and education verticals, is marking the fourth anniversary as the first company authorized by the Transportation Security Administration to operate as a Certified Cargo Screening Facility – Canine (CCSF-K9).

"Under the TSA Modernization Act of 2018, the agency created the framework and began accepting applications from qualified entities interested in becoming a Certified Cargo Screening Facility – Canine (CCSF-K9). The program's stated goal was to further enhance aviation security," GK9PG CEO Eric Hare recalls.

"Global K9 Protection Group was honored to be the first such TSA approved and active operator and we have continued to respect that honor and build on it since 2018 as our company and the program have evolved."

The privatization was championed by associations such as the U.S. based Airforwarders Association which recognized how important it was for the industry to have this solution as an alternative to technology-only screening solutions and pushed for the language's inclusion in the Act.

"The TSA Third-Party Privatized Canine Screening Program keeps our skies safe by allowing the use of canines in the air cargo screening process. The Airforwarders Association commends Global K9 Protection Group on its anniversary as it continues to provide innovative and efficient services in helping our industry meet this critical security requirement," says Brandon Fried, Executive Director of The Airforwarders Association.

When the program first launched, GK9PG had twenty K9 teams. As of today, GK9PG has over four hundred actively deployed teams in more than 260 locations and to date has screened in excess of 275 million pieces of cargo.

As the program has evolved over the past four years to include new requirements for screening 100% of cargo on passenger and cargo aircraft and remaining vigilant for new threats, CEO Hare is focused intently on the future.

"Above and beyond the program's mandated annual recertification, our K9 teams must constantly undergo training to remain vigilant against new threats to aviation security. K9 teams are also extremely flexible and can be trained for additional important aviation detection tasks. Examples may be looking for so-called 'jack-in-the-box' actors and the significant concern of concealed and undeclared lithium batteries which can pose a threat to aircraft operators and the flying public."

About Global K9 Protection Group:

Global K9 Protection Group is a military veteran led business and the industry leader in delivering engineered canine screening solutions for cargo, commercial, entertainment, law enforcement, and military applications.

GK9PG is a technology company at heart focused on devising new and innovative tools and solutions to meet emerging and evolving threats to ensure the safety of civilians, public safety officers, and America's men and women in uniform.

For media inquiries, contact Scott Case at scott (at) positionglobal (dot) com or +1 (630) 410-2059.

Contact:

Scott Case

***@positionglobal.com

Photos:

https://www.prlog.org/12943063

Press release distributed by PRLog

SOURCE Global K9 Protection Group