Global Kaspa Peas Market 2019-2024: Focus on Canada, China, Russia, United States, India

DUBLIN, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kaspa Peas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global kaspa peas market reached a volume of around 12.5 Million Tons in 2018.

Kaspa peas are a type of legumes belonging to the same sub-species as green peas. They are a great source of protein, fibre and potassium. Moreover, the folate and iron found in kaspa peas help in preventing anaemia and maintaining over-all health. They are a popular snack in the South Indian region as a result of their nutritional value and pleasing taste. Kaspa peas, along with other legumes provide a cheap source of nourishment in the developing countries, especially in the South Asian region. The global kaspa peas market is showing a continuous growth driven by their ease of harvest, pod shatter resistance, high yield potential, expanding food industry and increasing population in the developing regions.

This latest study Kaspa Peas Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024 has segmented the global kaspa peas market on the basis of region. According to the report, Canada currently represents the largest producer of kaspa peas, accounting for around 30% of the total global production in 2018.

Canada was followed by China, Russia, USA, India, France, Ukraine, Ethiopia, Australia and Germany. India, on the other hand, represents the biggest importer of kaspa peas accounting for around 40% of the total global import. India was followed by China, Bangladesh, USA, Pakistan, Belgium, Germany, Italy and UAE. The report also provides a detailed value chain analysis of kaspa peas. This encompasses the entire activities in the value chain such as cultivation, procurement, processing, sales and distribution.

Key Questions Answered in This Report:



How has the global kaspa peas market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

Who are the key regional producers in the global kaspa peas industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the kaspa peas industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the kaspa peas industry?

What is the structure of the kaspa peas industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the kaspa peas industry?

What are the profit margins in the kaspa peas industry?

What are the key requirements for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

How are kaspa peas processed?

What are the various unit operations involved in a kaspa peas processing plant?

What is the total size of land required for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the machinery requirements for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the raw material requirements for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the packaging requirements for kaspa peas?

What are the transportation requirements for kaspa peas?

What are the utility requirements for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the manpower requirements for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the capital costs for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What are the operating costs for setting up a kaspa peas processing plant?

What will be the income and expenditures for a kaspa peas processing plant?

What is the time required to break-even?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Kaspa Peas Industry

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Price Analysis

5.3.1 Key Price Indicators

5.3.2 Price Structure

5.3.3 Price Trends

5.4 Market Breakup by Region

5.5 Market Forecast

5.6 Imports and Exports

5.7 SWOT Analysis

5.8 Value Chain Analysis

5.8.1 Input Suppliers

5.8.2 Farmers

5.8.3 Collectors

5.8.4 Processors

5.8.5 Distributors

5.8.6 Exporters

5.8.7 Retailers

5.8.8 End-Users

5.9 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.10 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors



6 Performance of Key Regions

6.1 Canada

6.2 China

6.3 Russia

6.4 United States

6.5 India



7 Competitive Structure



8 Kaspa Peas Processing

8.1 Product Overview

8.2 Detailed Process Flow

8.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved

8.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements



9 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved

9.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures

9.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures

9.3 Plant Machinery

9.4 Machinery Pictures

9.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures

9.6 Raw Material and Final Product Pictures

9.7 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures

9.8 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures

9.9 Utility Requirements and Expenditures

9.10 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures

9.11 Other Capital Investments



10 Loans and Financial Assistance



11 Project Economics

11.1 Capital Cost of the Project

11.2 Techno-Economic Parameters

11.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain

11.4 Taxation and Depreciation

11.5 Income Projections

11.6 Expenditure Projections

11.7 Financial Analysis

11.8 Profit Analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/e9a2iy

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

