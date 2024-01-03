Global Kayak Market Report 2023-2031: Growing Interest in Outdoor Recreation, Kayak Tours in Pristine Environments Thrive

News provided by

Research and Markets

03 Jan, 2024, 06:45 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kayak Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts - 2023 to 2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The kayak market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2023 to 2031, exhibits promising growth driven by factors such as rising outdoor recreation interest, health and wellness trends, and the growth of eco-tourism.

This study report represents analysis of each segment from 2021 to 2031 considering 2022 as the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period of 2023 to 2031.

One of the primary drivers of the Kayak Market is the growing interest in outdoor recreational activities. Kayaking offers a unique opportunity for individuals and families to connect with nature while enjoying physical activity. Recent trends indicate an uptick in participation rates, with more people seeking outdoor adventures. This is supported by data showing a significant increase in kayak rentals and purchases.

People are increasingly prioritizing their physical and mental well-being. Outdoor recreation, including kayaking, offers a holistic approach to health by combining exercise with exposure to natural environments. The physical benefits of kayaking, such as cardiovascular fitness and muscle strengthening, align with health-conscious lifestyles.

Urbanization has led to crowded and fast-paced city living. Many individuals seek respite from urban stressors by venturing into the great outdoors. Kayaking allows people to escape to serene waterways, where they can unwind, disconnect from technology, and find tranquility in natural surroundings.

Health and Wellness Trends

The emphasis on health and wellness has driven the popularity of activities that promote physical fitness. Kayaking aligns with these trends, as it provides a full-body workout that engages various muscle groups. Additionally, being out on the water offers mental relaxation and stress relief. The health benefits associated with kayaking, including cardiovascular fitness and improved core strength, have contributed to its appeal.

Growing Tourism and Ecotourism

The tourism industry has witnessed a surge in demand for eco-friendly and sustainable experiences. Kayaking, especially in natural settings such as rivers, lakes, and coastal areas, aligns perfectly with ecotourism principles. Many tour operators now offer kayak-based excursions for wildlife viewing and exploration of pristine environments. This trend is supported by an increase in bookings for kayak tours in ecologically sensitive regions.

Inadequate Infrastructure and Accessibility

Despite the growing interest in kayaking, a significant restraint is the inadequate infrastructure and limited accessibility to suitable water bodies. Many potential kayakers face challenges in finding suitable access points, such as docksor launch sites. This can deter participation, especially among beginners who may be discouraged by the lack of convenient and safe entry points.

Recreational Kayaks Dominates the Market by Type

Recreational kayaks often hold the highest revenue in the kayak market. These kayaks are designed for casual users and are characterized by their stability and ease of use. They are ideal for beginners, families, and individuals looking for a relaxing paddling experience. Recreational kayaks are versatile and can be used on calm rivers, lakes, and ponds, making them popular among a wide range of consumers.

Their stable and easy-to-maneuver characteristics make them an excellent choice for novices who are just starting their kayaking journey. At the same time, recreational kayaks offer enough features to satisfy the needs of more experienced paddlers, ensuring that they remain popular across skill levels.

Recreational kayaks are versatile in terms of where they can be used. They perform well on various types of water bodies, including flatwater, slow-moving rivers, and small lakes. This versatility allows consumers to use them in different environments, enhancing their overall value and appeal.

Individual Dominates the Market by End-user

In 2022, the individual consumer segment is considered to generate more revenue globally in the kayak market. The reasons for this are generally rooted in the larger and more diverse consumer base, which includes not only casual or beginner kayakers but also more specialized users who might be interested in specific types of kayaking such as touring, sea kayaking, or fishing. These specialized users often opt for higher-end kayaks, which can contribute to increased revenue. Additionally, the individual consumer segment typically purchases a wide range of accessories, further contributing to higher revenue.

Europe Remains Global Leader in terms of Revenue

North America, particularly the United States and Canada, has experienced a substantial increase in kayak sales and rentals. This growth is attributed to the region's vast waterways, including rivers, lakes, and coastlines, which offer ample opportunities for kayaking. Additionally, the rise in outdoor and adventure tourism contributes to the Kayak Market's strong performance in North America. North America is expected to exhibit Highest CAGR during forecast period from 2023 to 2031.

Europe is a significant contributor to the global kayak market in terms of revenue. Countries like Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have well-established kayak markets, driven by a combination of recreational paddling and sports kayaking. European consumers also show a growing interest in eco-friendly and sustainable kayaking experiences.

Competitive Trends

The kayak market is highly competitive, with several key players vying for market share. Leading kayak manufacturers invest in research and development to introduce innovative kayak designs, materials, and features that enhance performance, safety, and comfort. Many kayak manufacturers expand their product lines to include a wide range of kayak types and models to cater to different consumer preferences.

The kayak market has seen a surge in online sales and rentals, with consumers increasingly turning to e-commerce platforms to purchase kayaks and accessories. Some companies focus on eco-friendly manufacturing processes and materials, aligning their products with the sustainability expectations of environmentally conscious consumers. Kayak manufacturers often collaborate with tour operators to promote their products through guided kayak tours and experiences, thereby increasing brand visibility and consumer trust.

Key questions answered in this report

  • What are the key micro and macro environmental factors that are impacting the growth of Kayak market?
  • What are the key investment pockets with respect to product segments and geographies currently and during the forecast period?
  • Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2031.
  • Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?
  • Which market segment holds a larger market share and why?
  • Are low and middle-income economies investing in the Kayak market?
  • Which is the largest regional market for Kayak market?
  • What are the market trends and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?
  • Which are the key trends driving Kayak market growth?
  • Who are the key competitors and what are their key strategies to enhance their market presence in the Kayak market worldwide?

Company Profiles

  • Atlantis Kayaks
  • Galasport
  • Grabner
  • Jackson Kayak
  • Plastex Composite
  • Pyranha
  • Tahe Outdoors
  • Waka Kayaks
  • Wave Sport
  • WOOSUNG I.B

Market Segmentation

Type

  • Recreational
  • Sports

Seating Capacity

  • 1 Seater
  • 2 Seater

Nature

  • Rigid
  • Inflatable
  • Folding

Material

  • Wood
  • Rubber
  • PVC
  • PE
  • Composite
  • Others (Thermoform ABS, etc.)

Price

  • Low
  • Medium
  • High

End-User

  • Individual
  • Commercial

Distribution Channel

  • Online
  • Company-owned Websites
  • E-commerce Websites
  • Offline
  • Hypermarkets / Supermarkets
  • Specialty Stores
  • Others

Region Segment (2021-2031; US$ Million)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Rest of North America
  • UK and European Union
  • UK
  • Germany
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • France
  • Rest of Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • Japan
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Korea
  • Rest of Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Rest of Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa
  • GCC
  • Africa
  • Rest of Middle East and Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rknlz1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Middle East And North Africa Out Of Home Dining (OOHD) Market Report 2023-2028 - Consumer Demand for Quality and Convenience Drives Out-of-Home Dining

Middle East And North Africa Out Of Home Dining (OOHD) Market Report 2023-2028 - Consumer Demand for Quality and Convenience Drives Out-of-Home Dining

The "Middle East And North Africa Out Of Home Dining (OOHD) Market, & Region): Insights and Forecast (2023-2028)" report has been added to...
Global Cleanroom Technology Market Insights and Forecasts 2023-2028 - Vital Technology for Contamination-Free Biopharmaceutical Production

Global Cleanroom Technology Market Insights and Forecasts 2023-2028 - Vital Technology for Contamination-Free Biopharmaceutical Production

The "Global Cleanroom Technology Market (by Product, Construction Type, End User, & Region): Insights and Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Outdoors, Camping & Hiking

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.