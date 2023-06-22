Global Ketogenic Diet Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Ready-To-Eat Functional Food Drives Growth

22 Jun, 2023, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ketogenic Diet Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global ketogenic diet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030.
Companies Mentioned
- Ample Foods
- Ancient Nutrition
- Bulletproof 360 Inc.
- Dang Foods Co.
- Essentially Keto
- Glanbia Plc
- Nestle
- Perfect Keto
- Pruvit Ventures Inc.
This report on global ketogenic diet market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.
The report presents a clear picture of the global ketogenic diet market by segmenting the market based on diet type, product type, distribution channel, and region.
Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ketogenic diet market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- Rising Demand for Ready-To-Eat Functional Food
- Growing Health Consciousness
Challenges
- Rising Incidence of Side Effects of Ketogenic Diet
Historical & Forecast Period
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
by Diet Type
- Organic
- Traditional
by Product Type
- Supplements
- Beverages
- Snacks
- Dairy Products
- Others
by Distribution Channel
- Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
