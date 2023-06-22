Global Ketogenic Diet Market Report 2023: Rising Demand for Ready-To-Eat Functional Food Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ketogenic Diet Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, and Competitive Landscape" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ketogenic diet market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.7% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

Ample Foods

Ancient Nutrition

Bulletproof 360 Inc.

Dang Foods Co.

Essentially Keto

Glanbia Plc

Nestle

Perfect Keto

Pruvit Ventures Inc.

This report on global ketogenic diet market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global ketogenic diet market by segmenting the market based on diet type, product type, distribution channel, and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the ketogenic diet market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising Demand for Ready-To-Eat Functional Food

Growing Health Consciousness

Challenges

Rising Incidence of Side Effects of Ketogenic Diet

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Dynamics

by Diet Type

Organic

Traditional

by Product Type

Supplements

Beverages

Snacks

Dairy Products

Others

by Distribution Channel

Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ieh4p5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets