Global Keystroke Dynamics Market Report 2022 to 2027: Featuring AuthenWare, BehavioSec, Daon and Deepnet Security Among Others

The global keystroke dynamics market size reached US$ 311 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 1,210.3 Million by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 25.42% during 2021-2027.

Keystroke dynamics is a behavioral biometric used for the authorization and authentication of the typing activities on the keyboard. It analyzes the rhythm pattern, variations in speed and common errors of the individual while typing. It utilizes static and dynamic technology for verification.

The static technology analyzes the keystroke patterns only at specific times, such as during login, whereas the dynamic technology offers continuous verification throughout the duration of interaction with the device. The measurements are further used for analyzing the dwell and flight time of the user.

Keystroke dynamics are also widely used with mouse movement trackers for multifactor authentication, surveillance and monitoring the access of confidential and sensitive documents through acceleration time and click frequency.



Keystroke Dynamics Market Trends:



The rising incidence of cybercrimes and fraudulent digital transactions across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance, retail, healthcare, education and defense, are widely adopting keystroke dynamics for multimodal biometrics and safeguarding critical information.

Additionally, various technological advancements, such as the integrations of security systems with the Internet of Things (IoT), machine learning (ML) and cloud-computing solutions, are acting as other growth-inducing factors. Keystroke dynamics are combined with pattern authentication systems to provide a user-friendly experience and enhanced security to the organization.

In line with this, cloud computing integrated keystroke dynamic solutions are also extensively used for remote and automatic user authentication and enhanced performance and interoperability. Other factors, including the widespread adoption of smartphones and other smart devices, along with significant improvements in the information technology (IT) infrastructure, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.

