Global Kick Scooters Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030

This report examines the global kick scooter market in key regions across the globe. The study provides an overview of the different categories of kick scooters, outlining their various uses, benefits, and disadvantages. A macroeconomic forecast and a competitive analysis of the market have also been provided. This report examines kick scooter sales by region and the regulations governing the use of kick scooters.

The study offers a comparative analysis of the usage and features of kick scooters, bicycles, and motorcycles/scooters; highlights the major trends influencing the global kick scooter market; and provides a future outlook on the way the market is expected to evolve. It also includes a comparative analysis of the key global players in this market and their products.

The report identifies the factors driving and restraining growth and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging out of the changes in this space for market players to leverage.

Key Topics Covered:

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

2W Segmentation and Definition

Key Competitors

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Market Scope

Growth Environment

Key Takeaways

Snapshot of the Global Kick Scooter Market

Standard Kick Scooters vs. Electric Kick Scooters

Kick Scooter OEM's Product Portfolio by Type

Removable Battery

AI and Self-balancing Kick Scooters

Electric Kick Scooter: Racing

Kick Scooter Models: OEMs and Automotive Players

Regional Analysis of the Electric Kick Scooter Market

Market Overview: Kick Scooters

Classification of Kick Scooters Based on User Preferences

Areas for Application

Evolution of the Kick Scooter Market

Advantages of Using Kick Scooters

Limitations of Kick Scooters: Market Participants and Shared Services

Kick Scooter Regulations: Asia

Kick Scooter Regulations: Europe

Kick Scooter Regulations: North America

Kick Scooter Regulations: ROW

Macroeconomic Outlook: PESTLE

Competitive Comparison in Last-mile Logistics: Kick Scooters vs. Bicycles

Private Kick Scooters vs. Shared Kick Scooters

Model Comparison: Kick Scooters vs. Bicycles

Market Trends: Kick Scooters

Smart Features: Connectivity Systems

Regenerative Braking

Suspension and Tires: Kick Scooters

OEM and Product Analysis

Kick Scooter Landscape: Snapshot

Global Snapshot of Key Market Players

Select Market Players

Kick Scooter OEM Partnerships

Market Regulations

Electric Kick Scooters: Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Electric Kick Scooter: Production Forecast

Electric Kick Scooter: Sales

Forecast Assumptions

Key Takeaways: Asia

Key Takeaways: Europe

Key Takeaways: North America

Key Takeaways: ROW

Business Models and Future Outlook

Types of Business Models: Kick Scooters

Business Model: Passenger Mobility

Business Model: Commercial Mobility

Future Outlook for Kick Scooters

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Government Policies

Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity Feature in Electric Kick Scooters

Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models

