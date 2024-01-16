Global Kick Scooters Comprehensive Analysis, Trends, and Forecast 2023-2030

16 Jan, 2024, 14:30 ET
This report examines the global kick scooter market in key regions across the globe. The study provides an overview of the different categories of kick scooters, outlining their various uses, benefits, and disadvantages. A macroeconomic forecast and a competitive analysis of the market have also been provided. This report examines kick scooter sales by region and the regulations governing the use of kick scooters.
The study offers a comparative analysis of the usage and features of kick scooters, bicycles, and motorcycles/scooters; highlights the major trends influencing the global kick scooter market; and provides a future outlook on the way the market is expected to evolve. It also includes a comparative analysis of the key global players in this market and their products.
The report identifies the factors driving and restraining growth and concludes by highlighting the opportunities emerging out of the changes in this space for market players to leverage.
Key Topics Covered:
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- 2W Segmentation and Definition
- Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Market Scope
Growth Environment
- Key Takeaways
- Snapshot of the Global Kick Scooter Market
- Standard Kick Scooters vs. Electric Kick Scooters
- Kick Scooter OEM's Product Portfolio by Type
- Removable Battery
- AI and Self-balancing Kick Scooters
- Electric Kick Scooter: Racing
- Kick Scooter Models: OEMs and Automotive Players
- Regional Analysis of the Electric Kick Scooter Market
Market Overview: Kick Scooters
- Classification of Kick Scooters Based on User Preferences
- Areas for Application
- Evolution of the Kick Scooter Market
- Advantages of Using Kick Scooters
- Limitations of Kick Scooters: Market Participants and Shared Services
- Kick Scooter Regulations: Asia
- Kick Scooter Regulations: Europe
- Kick Scooter Regulations: North America
- Kick Scooter Regulations: ROW
- Macroeconomic Outlook: PESTLE
- Competitive Comparison in Last-mile Logistics: Kick Scooters vs. Bicycles
- Private Kick Scooters vs. Shared Kick Scooters
- Model Comparison: Kick Scooters vs. Bicycles
Market Trends: Kick Scooters
- Smart Features: Connectivity Systems
- Regenerative Braking
- Suspension and Tires: Kick Scooters
OEM and Product Analysis
- Kick Scooter Landscape: Snapshot
- Global Snapshot of Key Market Players
- Select Market Players
- Kick Scooter OEM Partnerships
Market Regulations
- Electric Kick Scooters: Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Electric Kick Scooter: Production Forecast
- Electric Kick Scooter: Sales
- Forecast Assumptions
- Key Takeaways: Asia
- Key Takeaways: Europe
- Key Takeaways: North America
- Key Takeaways: ROW
Business Models and Future Outlook
- Types of Business Models: Kick Scooters
- Business Model: Passenger Mobility
- Business Model: Commercial Mobility
- Future Outlook for Kick Scooters
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Government Policies
- Growth Opportunity 2: Connectivity Feature in Electric Kick Scooters
- Growth Opportunity 3: New Business Models
