Global Kid Snacks Market to Collate Huge Earnings worth USD 110.2 Billion by 2028 - Zion Market Research

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Zion Market Research has published a new report titled "Kid Snacks Market - By Type (Frozen, Bakery & Confectionary Snacks, And Fruit & Vegetable Snacks), By Source (Conventional Snacks And Organic Snacks), By Distribution Channel (Online Stores, Grocery Stores, Supermarket/Hypermarket, Specialty Stores, And Convenience Stores), And By Region - Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, And Forecast, 2021 – 2028".

As per the findings of Zion Market Research study, Kid Snacks industry congregated revenue of about US$ 57.5 billion in 2020 and is anticipated to earn returns of approximately US$ 110.2 billion by 2028. In addition to this, Kid Snacks Market is expected to record highest gains of nearly about 6.1% in 2021-2028.

Apparently, with large number of kids expecting snacks providing nutritional boost, healthy snacks have become niche of food industry and this has opened new vistas of growth for kid snacks industry. In addition to this, the kinds of snacks kids across globe are choosing have positively disrupted kid snacks market. From oatmeal to yogurt, nutritive kid snacks are in huge demand. Shift in consumption patterns in kids and rise in purchasing capacity of parents is expected to drive growth of kid snacks market. Additionally, new packaging designs used for enhancing visual appeal of food items and strong packaging ensuring longitivity & storage of food products will boost market trends. Apart from this, effective labeling, sustainability, and amount of functional constituent presence in kid snacks will define scope of industry.

Furthermore, demand for eco-friendly food product packaging and popularity of vegan snacks as well as protein rich snacks for kids will enhance sales of kid snacks. In addition to this, kids and parents scan snack shelves in hypermarkets & supermarkets and glance through claims & ingredients inscribed on packaging labels of kid snacks. This has helped in influencing their purchasing decisions. Moreover, it has been found that packaging labels claiming high nutritional contents in their food products have favorably influenced consumer demand as well as buying behavior & purchasing decision of potential customers. All these aspects are likely to contribute prominently towards kid snacks market earnings.

Escalating Demand for Nutritive & Healthy Food to Drive Kid Snacks Market Growth By 2028

Humungous consumption of kid snacks possessing high nutritive contents across globe along with rise in significance of need for snack intake for kids between breakfasts, dinner, and lunch will drive market trends. In addition to this, rise in demand for healthy snacks such as protein bars among kids will culminate into protruding growth of kid snacks market in coming years. Popularity of healthy snacks (among kids) including yogurt, nut & almond-based snacks, fruit-based snacks, cookies, and oatmeal will proliferate industry size.

Asia Pacific Kid Snacks Market To Expand Exponentially Over 2021-2028

Growth of regional market over assessment period can be attributed to rise in intake of healthy kid snacks among the rapidly swelling population of countries such as India and China. Apart from this, presence of renowned vendors and product manufacturers in sub-continent is expected to cumulate growth of kid snacks market in Asia Pacific zone over forecast period. Rise in cases of mal-nutrition among kids in emerging economies such as Bangladesh, India, Sri Lanka, Maldives, and Nepal has forced government to focus on providing nutritional & healthy diet to school children. This, in turn, is likely to culminate into rise in product penetration in these countries, thereby extending regional market size.

Key players are trying to make their presence felt in kid snacks market through introduction of new products, enhancing of retail sales, occupying of larger shelf space in supermarket stores, proficient after-sales service, and effective service delivery. Moreover, these giant players are trying to capture huge chunk of market share (through implementation of key business strategies) for retaining their domination in kid snacks industry. Furthermore, Kid Snacks Market Research report of Zion Market Research includes case studies on some of these giant participants, namely, The Kids Food Company Limited, Heavenly Tasty Organics LTD, The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., MINI MUNCHER, General Mills, Inc., Nestle S.A., Kellogg Co., NurturMe, The Mumum Co., Whole Kids, and Plum, PBC.The global Kid Snacks Market is segmented as follows:

By Type

Frozen

Fruit & Vegetable Snacks

Bakery & Confectionary Snacks

By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Grocery Stores

Supermarket/Hypermarket

Specialty Stores

Convenience Stores

By Source

Conventional Snacks

Organic Snacks

By Region

North America

The U.S.



Canada

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& GCC



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Baby food Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-food-market

Baby Drinks Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-drinks-market

Baby Care Product Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-care-product-market

Baby Bottle Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-bottle-market

Baby Apparel Market - https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/baby-apparel-market

