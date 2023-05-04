Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market Strategy Report 2023: Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies Market to Reach $32.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies estimated at US$21.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$32.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Hemodialysis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.4% CAGR and reach US$23 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Peritoneal Dialysis segment is readjusted to a revised 6.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.4% CAGR



The Kidney Dialysis Equipment and Supplies market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.4% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.5 Billion by the year 2030.



What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

COVID-19 Disease Leads to Notable Surge in Kidney Failure Rates

Dialysis Facilities Step Up Efforts to Protect Kidney Failure Patients from COVID-19

Spike in COVID-19-related Kidney Failure Cases amidst Shortage of Dialysis Machines

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Kidney Dialysis Equipment & Supplies: An Introductory Prelude

Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases: Cornerstone for Present & Future Growth

Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy and Kidney Transplantation

Breakdown of Patients Undergoing Dialysis Therapy and Kidney Transplantation Outlook

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy Market Set for a Steady Growth

Hemodialysis Continue to Dominate the Dialysis Equipment Market

Peritoneal Dialysis Segment to Report Improved Growth

Demand for Dialysis Disposables Remains Strong

Developed Regions Account for a Major Share

Developed Regions Dominate the Global Dialysis Equipment & Supplies Market

Developing Markets: Hot Spots for Future Growth

Competition

Product Recalls Remain Key Concern for Participants

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Number of ICU Patients Spurs the Need for CRRT

Technological Advancements to Bolster CRRT Market Growth

Development of New Hemofilters to Propel Market Expansion

Development of CRRT System for Pediatric Patients

Technological Innovations Pave the Way Forward

Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment

Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and Peritoneal Dialysis

Nocturnal Hemodialysis: A Promising Technique for Dialysis

Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market

Affinity for Home-Based Care Strengthens Prospects for PD Market

HD-PD Treatment Cost Ratio for China , India , Mexico , UK, and US

, , , UK, and US New Machines Designed to Address Requirement for Pediatric Dialysis

High-Flux Dialyzers Gain Traction

Synthetic Dialyzers Emerge As Mainstay Tools

Increasing Penetration of Single-Use Dialyzers

Rise in Lifestyle Diseases Fuels Incidence of Renal Diseases

Burgeoning Global Geriatric Populace, Longer Life Expectancy to Sustain Demand for Renal Care Procedures

Improving Healthcare Expenditure to Boost Dialysis Infrastructure Development and Market Access in Developing Countries

DIALYSIS: A REVIEW

Dialysis: A Historical Perspective

Kidney Disorders Addressed Through Dialysis

Dialysis Methods

Hemodialysis (HD)

Peritoneal Dialysis (PD)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 89 Featured)

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Baxter International, Inc.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

JMS Co. Ltd.

Kawasumi Laboratories

Medical Components, Inc.

Nikkiso Group

Nipro Corporation

Rockwell Medical Technologies, Inc.

Teleflex Medical

Terumo Corporation

Toray Medical Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/c2k5nt

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets