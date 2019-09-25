Global Kidney Stone Devices Market Value is Expected to Reach $0.74 Billion by 2022 | TBRC Report

LONDON, Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Companies in the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment industry are investing in advanced laser technology and robot assisted surgeries to treat urolithiasis. Urolithiasis is a disease condition where calculi or stones are formed in the kidney, bladder, and urinary tract of the human body. Urolithiasis open surgeries are increasingly conducted with the help of minimally invasive procedures, advanced lasers, enhanced surgical tools, and robot-assisted devices, to reduce hospitalization time, are less invasive, and enable a shorter bladder catheterization time. For instance, Boston Scientific Co. is investing by way of an agreement with Lumenis, a company offering minimally-invasive clinical solutions, and holmium laser technology, to use and leverage the benefits of advanced laser technology.

The Increasing Prevalence Of Kidney Stones Will Drive The Urinary Stone Treatment Market: The global urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market was valued at about $0.6 billion in 2018, and is expected to grow to $0.74 billion at an annual growth rate of 5.4% through 2022. The increasing prevalence of kidney stones, especially in the geriatric population is driving the urinary stone treatment devices and equipment market growth. The incidence of urolithiasis is reported to be increasing across the globe. According to a study, about 30% people around the world are obese and nearly 900 million people are geriatrics; this number is expected to increase to 1.4 billion by 2030. The incidence of kidney stones is increasing globally with an estimated prevalence ranging up to 15%. According to a Robotic Stone survey in 2017, the probability of stone formation in Saudi Arabia is 20.1% and 13% in the USA. Stone diseases or urolithiasis are frequent among the aging population. Asia Pacific is presently home to more than half of the world's aging population above 60 years and the number is expected to rise to 2.45 billion by 2050. During the forecast period, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate in the urinary stone treatment devices market.

Lack Of Public Awareness Might Hinder The Urinary Stone Treatment Devices' Market Growth: Lack of public awareness and proper knowledge about the problems associated with urinary stone diseases, particularly in under-developed countries, acts as a major factor hindering the market growth. This lack of proper knowledge becomes a roadblock for urinary stone treatment device manufacturers because of many cases being unnoticed/unaddressed, which amounts to a decrease in the demand for these devices. For instance, according to a study conducted in Saudi Arabia, 44% of the participants had a family member suffering from urinary stone disease and 9.6% had urinary stones themselves, which suggests high prevalence of the ailment in the country. But there was an incidence of lack of awareness and misconceptions among the people in most parts of that region.

Patient Protection And User Safety In The Urinary Stone Treatment Equipment Market: In March 2019, with reference to a field corrective action sent by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MRHA), a regulatory body for medical devices of the UK, C.R Bard, a subsidiary of Becton, Dickinson and Company (BD), removed its Women's Pelvic Organ Prolapse and Stress Urinary Incontinence Mesh devices from the European market. This initiative of ceasing production and distribution of these devices and a removal of these products from hospitals and distribution centers was done in order to protect patient and user safety from these devices. Similarly, in August 2018, ConvaTec recalled its specific suction catheters, gastroenteral tubes, intermittent urology catheters and sterile urine drainage bags in order to avoid patient's risk of developing infections.

