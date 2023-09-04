Global Kids Educational Games Market to Record a Robust CAGR of 22.59% From 2023-2030 As Several Educational Institutions Adopted Game-based Learning Strategies, Estimates Kings Research

DUBAI, UAE, Sept. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As per the latest report released by Kings Research, the global Kids Educational Games Market size was recorded at USD 4.19 Bn in 2022 and is estimated to grow to USD 20.58 Bn by 2030, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 22.59% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. Several educational institutions have adopted game-based learning strategies due to the rising trend toward cutting-edge and interactive teaching methods. Furthermore, the increased use of tablet-based learning and e-learning approaches has boosted market growth. The immersive learning experience for students has been improved further by the inclusion of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) in educational games and other activities.

The foundational abilities required for academic success can be developed in kids between the ages of six and twelve using educational games. These games are made with enjoyable activities and provide an engaging educational experience. They cover a wide range of subjects including science, English, math, the arts, music, and history.

In January 2022, Everi Holdings Inc., a US-based producer of casino gaming products and content, would purchase intellectual property and game development technology assets from Atlas Gaming Pty Ltd and Atlas Gaming Technologies Pty Ltd. The acquisition is anticipated to increase Everi's capacity for in-house game production, broaden its selection of games, and possibly pave the way for them to enter new international markets for educational games.

Competitive Landscape

The global kids educational games market is highly fragmented with the presence of prominent businesses operating in the market. Leading companies are focusing on several business strategies in order to gain a competitive edge and expand their global reach. Some of the primary strategies employed by these companies include mergers and acquisitions, product development, product innovations, and partnerships.

Some of the leading players in the market are

BreakAway Games

Designing Digitally Inc.

Learning Nexus Ltd

Nintendo.

Quickbase.

Turtlediary.com.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Centre for Civil Society

IBM Corporation

EI DESIGN PVT. LTD

The global Kids Educational Games Market is segmented as:

By Product

Subject-Specific Games

Language Learning Games

Others

By Game Mode

Online Games

Offline Games

Increasing Popularity of Online Games During the COVID-19 Pandemic to Promote Market Growth

The online games segment is likely to grow at a significant CAGR of 23.67% from 2023 to 2030. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how children engage with one another and learn. Online education is becoming an increasingly prevalent alternative as more kids were forced to learn at home while schools were closed. The use of online games to improve children's education has attracted the attention of educators and parents, among other things.

According to research, game-based learning has the potential to significantly increase student motivation and engagement. By making complex ideas engaging and interesting for kids, games can aid in their understanding. Children can learn crucial skills through games, including problem-solving, critical thinking, and decision-making, all of which are necessary for success in today's society.

By Application

Quality-Oriented Education

Examination-Oriented Education

Quality-Oriented Education to Help Kids Achieve Academic Excellence

The quality-oriented education segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR of 23.76% during the forecast period of 2023-2030. The goal of a quality-oriented education is to produce learning results that are of high standards. It entails providing kids with the resources and tools they need to achieve academic excellence and personal development. Critical thinking, problem-solving, teamwork, and good communication are the primary goals of this kind of education.

The utilization of evidence-based teaching strategies is one of the primary aspects of quality-oriented education. This involves enhancing student learning and enhancing their academic achievement by using strategies that have been scientifically proven. Evidence-based teaching strategies can be effective in raising student achievement levels. The aforementioned factors stating the importance of quality-oriented education are anticipated to contribute significantly to the growth of the market.

By Game Type

Strategy Games

Math Games

Puzzle Games

Word Games

Others

Rising Technological Developments to Fuel Market Growth

The market for kids educational games has been growing quickly as a result of rising technological developments that enable the inclusion of interactive and engaging aspects in educational games. This has promoted the usage of educational games as a teaching tool in classrooms, making learning more enjoyable and fun for kids. The application of educational gaming has also been viewed as a promising strategy for reducing student academic gaps.

The market additionally experienced considerable growth owing to the rising demand for strategy-based and educational games. This trend is projected to continue as parents and educators learn about the advantages of educational games and their contribution to the development of a child's intellectual and academic skills.

Rise in Population in APAC to Boost Market Growth

Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the largest market for kids educational games during the forecast period, accounting for a valuation of USD 9,410.4 million by 2030. As parents look for flexible and accessible ways to give their children a high-quality education, the rise in population in key nations including India, China, and other Southeast Asian countries has contributed to the regional market growth. The COVID-19 pandemic recently promoted the proliferation of online learning, spurring the establishment of numerous EdTech firms in the region.

Young learners' motivation and engagement are being further enhanced through the creation of cutting-edge, interactive online learning technologies. As a result, the region is setting the bar for providing children with high-quality online education and is anticipated to develop significantly over the course of the projected period.

Key Points from TOC:

1 Introduction of the Global Kids Educational Games Market

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Timelines

1.4 Limitations

1.5 Assumptions

2 Executive Summary

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Data Collection

3.1.1 Secondary Sources

3.1.2 Primary Sources

3.1.3 Research Flow

3.2 Subject Matter Expert Advice

3.3 Quality Check

3.4 Final Review

3.5 Bottom-Up Approach

3.6 Top-down Approach

4 Global Kids Educational Games Market Outlook

4.1 Market Evolution

4.2 Overview

4.3 Market Dynamics

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.3.4 Challenges

4.4 Pricing Analysis

4.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.6 Value Chain Analysis

4.7 Macroeconomic Analysis

5 Impact of Russia-Ukraine War

6 Global Kids Educational Games Market, By Game Mode

7 Global Kids Educational Games Market, By Application

8 Global Kids Educational Games Market, By Product

9 Global Kids Educational Games Market, By Game Type

10 Global Kids Educational Games Market, By Geography

11 North America

12 Europe

13 Asia Pacific

14 Middle East & Africa

15 Latin America

16 Global Kids Educational Games Market Competitive Landscape

16.1 Overview

16.2 Key Developments

16.3 Key Strategic Developments

16.4 Company Market Ranking

16.5 Regional Footprint

16.6 Industry Footprint

17 Company Profiles

17.1 BreakAway Games

17.1.1 Key Facts

17.1.2 Financial Overview

17.1.3 Product Benchmarking

17.1.4 Recent Developments

17.1.5 Winning Imperatives

17.1.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.1.7 Threat from competition

17.1.8 SWOT Analysis

17.2 Designing Digitally Inc.

17.2.1 Key Facts

17.2.2 Financial Overview

17.2.3 Product Benchmarking

17.2.4 Recent Developments

17.2.5 Winning Imperatives

17.2.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.2.7 Threat from competition

17.2.8 SWOT Analysis

17.3 IBM Corporation

17.3.1 Key Facts

17.3.2 Financial Overview

17.3.3 Product Benchmarking

17.3.4 Recent Developments

17.3.5 Winning Imperatives

17.3.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.3.7 Threat from competition

17.3.8 SWOT Analysis

17.4 Learning Nexus Ltd

17.4.1 Key Facts

17.4.2 Financial Overview

17.4.3 Product Benchmarking

17.4.4 Recent Developments

17.4.5 Winning Imperatives

17.4.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.4.7 Threat from competition

17.4.8 SWOT Analysis

17.5 Nintendo.

17.5.1 Key Facts

17.5.2 Financial Overview

17.5.3 Product Benchmarking

17.5.4 Recent Developments

17.5.5 Winning Imperatives

17.5.6 Current Focus & Strategies

17.5.7 Threat from competition

17.5.8 SWOT Analysis

……Continued

