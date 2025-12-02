Global Kimchi Boom Finds Its Center in the "JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off"

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A remarkable shift has taken place in the global culinary landscape: kimchi has emerged as one of the most dynamic food trends worldwide. At the heart of this rise is the "JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off", organized by SF Globalize, a fast-growing international culinary competition that has earned recognition from some of the world's most prestigious institutions.

1. A Global Kimchi Cooking Competition Co-Hosted by Top Culinary Schools

Award-Winning Dish from the Jongga Kimchi Cook-off Parisians taking part in a kimchi-making session Jongga Kimchi Cook-off in New York

The "JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off", organized by SF Globalize, has become one of the key forces behind kimchi's expansion across the global food industry. It is the only international competition dedicated to Korean kimchi and co-hosted by leading culinary institutions, including:

Le Cordon Bleu Paris

Le Cordon Bleu London

The Culinary Institute of America (CIA)

The Institute of Culinary Education (ICE), New York

Global No. 1 Kimchi Brand — JONGGA

Since its inaugural event in Paris in 2019, the competition has expanded to major cities such as San Francisco, New York, and London. Its participants range widely — from Michelin-starred chefs and restaurateurs to designers, engineers, teachers, athletes, scientists, students, police officers, and military personnel — making it one of the most diverse and culturally influential food competitions today.

Creative recipes featuring kimchi are increasingly being compared to those of established global cooking contests, while the event's widespread visibility on social media has driven kimchi's popularity among younger generations.

2. Paris Becomes the First in the European Union to Officially Declare "Kimchi Day"

On November 22, 2025, the 15th district of Paris became the first local government within the European Union to officially declare "Kimchi Day (Journée du Kimchi)."

This historic move represents:

the first time an Asian food ingredient has been designated an official commemorative day by a European municipal authority, and

an unprecedented acknowledgment of kimchi's cultural and nutritional value within European society.

The proclamation ceremony, held at KOREAN EXPO (hosted by AMA), drew thousands of attendees — including city council members, local officials, culinary schools, media, influencers, and the general public — underscoring kimchi's deep integration into everyday European life.

3. In the World's Culinary Capital, Kimchi Gains New Meaning

Paris has long served as a benchmark for global gastronomy. The establishment of Kimchi Day here — initiated jointly by AMA and Daesang Corporation's JONGGA brand — signals that kimchi is now recognized internationally as:

a legitimate cultural asset within the global culinary community, and

a symbol of contemporary food values, including health, fermentation, and sustainability.

Philippe Goujon, Mayor of Paris's 15th district, has expressed strong support for kimchi's cultural and health significance, noting that "kimchi is not only a Korean food, but a food for the world — and for the citizens of Paris."

4. JONGGA: The Brand That Built the Foundation for Kimchi's Global Rise

Kimchi's emergence as an international icon of Korean food culture is rooted not only in the efforts of "Team Kimchi Cook-off," but also in the long-standing commitment of Daesang Corporation — JONGGA.

For several decades, JONGGA has played a decisive role in transforming kimchi into a global fermented superfood by:

establishing standardized global kimchi manufacturing systems,

exporting to more than 80 countries,

conducting research tailored to regional taste profiles, and

championing the worldwide promotion of kimchi culture.

Today, JONGGA stands as the Global No. 1 Kimchi Brand, solidifying kimchi's status across both cultural and industrial domains.

5. Founder Interview - "Kimchi Is Now a Cultural Icon Co-Created by the World"

Sang Tae JU (Founder of the Kimchi Cook-off / Executive Producer)

"This year, we witnessed kimchi becoming a shared food of the world. It is no longer just a Korean tradition - it is a living global culture that people everywhere reimagine in their own ways."

He highlighted the indispensable role of Daesang Corporation (JONGGA):

"Kimchi's globalization has been made possible by JONGGA's quality, trust, and cultural vision. Today's international achievements are the result of the brand's decades-long global strategy."

Regarding future plans, he noted:

"The JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off is preparing to expand beyond Europe and the United States into Asia, the Middle East, and South America. Through a 2026 global tour, we aim to share the creativity and diversity of kimchi worldwide and work with JONGGA to establish Kimchi Day in more cities across the globe."

6. Kimchi as a New Platform for Global Cultural Exchange

The establishment of Kimchi Day and the expansion of the JONGGA Kimchi Cook-off represent more than a rise in the status of Korean cuisine. They reflect the growing potential of food as a medium for international cultural connection.

Team Kimchi Cook-off and Daesang Corporation (JONGGA) plan to continue building a global food-culture platform that connects communities worldwide through kimchi.

SOURCE SF Globalize Inc.