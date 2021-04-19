Global Kinase Inhibitors in Autoimmune Diseases Market to Continue on Growth Trajectory with 19.17% CAGR During the Study Period (2018-2030), Asserts DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's " Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market " report provides a thorough comprehension and the Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases market trends across the globe. The Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases market report also proffers an analysis of the current Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the vital takeaways of the Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Research Report

Pfizer, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Astellas Pharma, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Galapagos NV, Aclaris Therapeutics, Taiho Pharma, Oncostellae, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, and others are the major players working in Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market regimen.

Monoclonal antibodies (biologics) have emerged a few decades ago and have become widely helpful. The most successful drug is Humira, which is currently the world's best-selling drug for the autoimmune diseases treatment.

, which is currently the world's best-selling drug for the autoimmune diseases treatment. A plethora of second-generation kinase inhibitors is currently in Phase II and III stage of development for indications such as Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriasis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, primary Sjogren's syndrome, Atopic dermatitis, Systemic Lupus Erythematosus, Vitiligo, and others.

stage of development for indications such as and others. Besides the JAK inhibitors, compounds that target other kinase inhibitors such as SYK, SRC- family kinases, TYK2 or BTK inhibitors are expected to emerge as new therapy for autoimmune diseases hopes for TYK2 inhibition.

compounds that target other kinase inhibitors such as are expected to emerge as new therapy for autoimmune diseases hopes for TYK2 inhibition. Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Disorders market dynamics is anticipated to change in the future owing to the expected launch of emerging therapies such as SHR0302, Ruxolitinib, Branebrutinib, Ritlecitinib, Ritlecitinib/PF-06650833/ Tofacitinib, Abrocitinib, PF-06826647, Brepocitinib, SHR0302, Ruxolitinib, Branebrutinib, Deucravecitinib, Belumosudil, ATI-450, Remibrutinib, Izencitinib, and others during the forecasted period of 2020–2030.

Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Treatment Market

Autoimmune and inflammatory diseases are common, and they can affect almost any organ system. Immunological disorders are diseases caused by a malfunctioning of the immune system. Historically, autoimmune and inflammatory diseases have been managed with medications that nonspecifically contain the immune system.

Monoclonal antibodies (biologics) impede the action of pathogenic cytokines that emerged two decades ago and have become broadly valuable for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Lately, agents that simultaneously hinder various pathogenic cytokines via inhibition of the downstream Janus kinase (JAK)-signal transducer and activator of transcription pathway have come up and are becoming increasingly imperative. These small-molecule inhibitors, collectively known as JAK inhibitors, are the US Food and Drug Administration sanctioned in a few autoimmune/inflammatory disorders and assessed in many others. First-generation jakinibs stop multiple JAKs and therefore hinder the actions of a tremendous variety of cytokines, and various pan-JAK inhibitors continue to be developed.

Xeljanz/Xeljanz XR is a JAK inhibitor that is formulated with the citrate salt of tofacitinib. JAKs are intracellular enzymes that transmit signals from cytokine or growth factor-receptor interactions on the cellular membrane to impact cellular processes of hematopoiesis and immune cell function. Within the signalling pathway, JAKs phosphorylate and activate signal transducers and activators of transcription (STATs), which modulate intracellular activity, including gene expression. Tofacitinib modulates the signalling pathway at the point of JAKs, preventing the phosphorylation and activation of STATs. It is approved for Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Ulcerative Colitis, and Polyarticular course juvenile idiopathic arthritis (pcJIA).

The following Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Drivers have fueled the growth:

Increased Research and Development: More than 400 diseases have been associated directly or indirectly with protein kinase. The success of kinase inhibitors in treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis has showcased their therapeutic potential. This success, coupled with a greater understanding of inflammatory signalling cascades, led to kinase inhibitors taking centre stage to pursue new anti–inflammatory agents for the treatment of immune–mediated diseases.

More than 400 diseases have been associated directly or indirectly with protein kinase. The success of kinase inhibitors in treating autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis, and psoriatic arthritis has showcased their therapeutic potential. This success, coupled with a greater understanding of inflammatory signalling cascades, led to kinase inhibitors taking centre stage to pursue new anti–inflammatory agents for the treatment of immune–mediated diseases. Safer next-generation alternatives: First-generation jakinibs block multiple JAKs and therefore inhibit the actions of a large variety of cytokines, and several pan-JAK inhibitors continue to be developed. The rationale for this is that nonselective JAK inhibitors have already been proven safe and that blockade of multiple JAKs might increase therapeutic efficacy. However, to minimise adverse effects, especially those arising from JAK2 inhibition, the generation of selective jakinibs could, in principle, maintain effectiveness and improve safety.

First-generation jakinibs block multiple JAKs and therefore inhibit the actions of a large variety of cytokines, and several pan-JAK inhibitors continue to be developed. The rationale for this is that nonselective JAK inhibitors have already been proven safe and that blockade of multiple JAKs might increase therapeutic efficacy. However, to minimise adverse effects, especially those arising from JAK2 inhibition, the generation of selective jakinibs could, in principle, maintain effectiveness and improve safety. Convenient Administration: The main advantage of these tiny molecular weight kinase inhibitors is their oral administration versus the subcutaneous or intravenous administration of the monoclonal antibodies. This administration route facilitates adherence and increases patients' willingness to receive the treatment, and could reduce costs concerning the existing drugs. In addition, alternative routes, such as topical, for various dermatological indications and topical ophthalmic preparations, are being evaluated in the clinical setting.

Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Emerging Therapies Along with Key Players

Ritlecitinib: Pfizer

PF-06650833/Tofacitinib: Pfizer

SHR0302: Reistone Biopharma

Abrocitinib: Pfizer

Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation

Branebrutinib: Bristol Myers Squibb

GLPG3970: Galapagos NV

ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics

TAS5315: Taiho Pharma

OST-122: Oncostellae

Remibrutinib: Novartis Pharmaceuticals

ATI-1777: Aclaris Therapeutics

Izencitinib: Theravance Biopharma and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)

PF-06826647: Pfizer

Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165): BMS

PF-06700841 (Brepocitinib): Pfizer

Belumosudil: Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Elsubrutinib: AbbVie

And several others.

In conclusion, Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Growth will observe traction in market size due to patient compliance, increased research and development, increased prevalence of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, and next-generation Jakinibs nevertheless Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Barriers such as variable efficacy, estimating exact patient pool, and existing therapies will hinder the market size.

Scope of the Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Insight Report

Geography Covered : Global

: Global Study Period : 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030). Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Markets Segmentation : By Geographies and By Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

: By and By (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming) Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases : Pfizer, Eli Lilly, AbbVie, Gilead Sciences, Astellas Pharma, Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical, Reistone Biopharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, Galapagos NV, Aclaris Therapeutics, Taiho Pharma, Oncostellae, Novartis Pharmaceuticals, Aclaris Therapeutics, Theravance Biopharma and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson), Kadmon Pharmaceuticals, Incyte Corporation, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies. Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Key Insights 2 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Report Introduction 3 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases 5 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Disease Background and Overview 6 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Marketed Drugs 6.1 Key cross Competition 6.2 Xeljanz (Tofacitinib): Pfizer 6.3 Olumiant: Eli Lily and Incyte Corporation 6.4 RINVOQ: AbbVie 6.5 Jyseleca: Gilead Sciences 6.6 Smyraf: Astellas Pharma 6.7 Corectim: Japan Tobacco and Torii Pharmaceutical 7 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Emerging Therapies 7.1 Key Cross Competition 7.2 Ritlecitinib: Pfizer 7.3 PF-06650833/Tofacitinib: Pfizer 7.4 SHR0302: Reistone Biopharma 7.5 Abrocitinib: Pfizer 7.6 Ruxolitinib: Incyte Corporation 7.7 Branebrutinib: Bristol Myers Squibb 7.8 GLPG3970: Galapagos NV 7.9 ATI-450: Aclaris Therapeutics 7.10 TAS5315: Taiho Pharma 7.11 OST-122: Oncostellae 7.12 Remibrutinib: Novartis Pharmaceuticals 7.13 ATI-1777: Aclaris Therapeutics 7.14 Izencitinib: Theravance Biopharma and Janssen (Johnson & Johnson) 7.15 PF-06826647: Pfizer 7.16 Deucravacitinib (BMS-986165): BMS 7.17 PF-06700841 (Brepocitinib): Pfizer 7.18 Belumosudil: Kadmon Pharmaceuticals 7.19 Elsubrutinib: AbbVie 8 Global Kinase Inhibitors in Autoimmune Disease Market Analysis 8.1 The United States 8.2 EU-5 8.3 Japan 8.4 Rest of World (RoW) 9 Key Opinion Leaders 10 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Drivers 11 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Market Barriers 12 SWOT Analysis of Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases 13 Global Kinase Inhibitor in Autoimmune Diseases Unmet Needs 14 Appendix 15 DelveInsight Capabilities 16 Disclaimer 17 About DelveInsight

