Global Kitchen Concepts (GKC) Partners With Leading U.K. Bespoke Furniture Brand Charles Yorke for Exclusive Representation In The U.S.

"Charles Yorke is the current market leader in the U.K. in the bespoke furniture category, and we are pleased to announce that we are now the exclusive U.S. retailer for this established and incredibly successful kitchen and furniture brand," says Mr. Metzler. "We've been very fortunate at GKC to have found all the leading manufacturers in the world in every kitchen product category, and are extremely pleased to add Charles Yorke to this exclusive collection," adds Mr. Metzler. Global Kitchen Concepts | kathy ireland ® currently carries exclusive kitchen collections by European brands Leicht, Stosa Cucine, TEAM7, Matteo Gennari and Pianca.

"One of our goals was to bring bespoke English kitchens to our couture assortment, and Mayan and Michala Metzler found the very best," says Ms. Ireland. "Not only is Charles Yorke the finest in bespoke kitchens and furniture, the company has a deep caring for our natural environment, a passion Global Kitchen Concepts | kathy ireland® shares as well. Our Brand Ambassador and Designer Chef Andre Carthen, and our Global Creative Director Jon Carrasco had both suggested Charles Yorke and for the three of us, there was simply no one else to consider. Chef Andre will be promoting Charles Yorke and all of our brands in the seventeen Global Kitchen Concepts | kathy ireland® design centers which are coast to coast."

Founded in November 1999 in Nottinghamshire, England, Charles Yorke is a leading English kitchen brand. Charles Yorke differentiates itself by combining traditional cabinet-making techniques with modern technology to create inspiring furniture from the very traditional style through to a more contemporary aesthetic. Using fine materials and finishes handcrafted in England, the brand specializes in luxury bespoke kitchens, bedrooms, bathrooms and other living spaces, offering a completely tailored service to each client.

"We are delighted to welcome Global Kitchen Concepts | kathy ireland® as our exclusive retailer for the American Market," said James Ellis, Charles Yorke sales director. "We have been looking for the right retail partner for some time now and believe we have found that with Mayan, Kathy Ireland and both their teams. The partnership comes at a great time for Charles Yorke as this year we will be celebrating our 20th anniversary and launching Volume Five of our Book of Furniture. We are excited about the collaboration and look forward to working together and building a fantastic relationship."

Every Charles Yorke piece is individually designed and manufactured for each of client. Paint finishes from the contemporary high gloss to the traditional hand painted, can be used or combined with leather, glass, or wood. Clients can choose from a fascinating range of sustainably sourced timbers. These range from the silvery pale tones of maple through the rich chocolate of walnut and the warm honeyed shades of oak and elm.

