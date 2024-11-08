Global Kitchenware and Tableware Market Trends Unveiled at the 136th Canton Fair Industry Forum

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 136th Canton Fair's industry trends forum, focused on the development trends of overseas markets for kitchenware and tableware products, the "2024 Overseas Market Trend Report on Kitchenware and Tableware Products" was unveiled, offering an extensive analysis of the current and projected trends within the global kitchenware and tableware industry.

The report underscores China's leading role in exporting steel, ceramic, and glass kitchenware and tableware. With robust production capabilities and cost-effective manufacturing, China holds a significant competitive edge in these sectors. In 2023, China's global export share for steel, ceramic, and glass kitchenware and tableware reached 67%, 66%, and 49%, respectively.

Despite China's dominance, the report highlights a diverse competitive landscape in the global market. European countries such as Germany, France, and Italy continue to exert considerable influence in high-end markets with their exceptional design and quality standards.

On the import front, the United States stands as the largest importer of kitchenware and tableware worldwide. In 2023, the U.S. accounted for 26%, 17%, and 11% of global imports in steel, ceramic, and glass kitchenware and tableware, respectively. Additionally, European countries including Spain, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, and Italy are significant importers, reflecting a sustained demand for high-quality products. Saudi Arabia also shows notable market demand for ceramic and glass kitchenware and tableware imports.

During the forum, Liang Junjiao, Creative Director of Yangjiang Chuan Ye Art Design Co., Ltd., emphasized the importance of design innovation and product viability, asserting that continuous product innovation and R&D are crucial for companies to stand out in the global market.

Ma Xiaoyan, General Manager of Guangdong Xiangshun Kitchenware Co., Ltd., discussed transitioning from a foreign trade factory to a brand-focused company. She highlighted the importance of high-quality products, a long-term brand vision, and understanding market trends for international expansion and sustainable growth.

The Canton Fair, renowned not only as a platform for international trade but also as a hub for information exchange and idea generation, has been hosting industry forums since 2010. By leveraging its extensive expertise across various sectors, the fair continues to provide important market insights for companies within the industry, helping them better understand market dynamics and the competitive landscape.

The 137th Canton Fair will be held from April 15 to May 5, 2025 in Guangzhou. For more information, please visit https://www.cantonfair.org.cn/en-US

