Global Knee Implant Industry

NEW YORK, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- 4 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.4%. Total Knee Replacement, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.5%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Total Knee Replacement will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.4% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$120.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$432.2 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Total Knee Replacement will reach a market size of US$571 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 7% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$971.5 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

- Competitors identified in this market include among others, Aesculap Implant Systems LLC (USA); Arthrex, Inc. (USA); Corin Group PLC (United Kingdom); DePuy Synthes (USA); Elite Surgical (South Africa); EVOLUTIS SAS (France); ORTOSINTESE (Brazil); Smith & Nephew PLC (United Kingdom); Stryker Corporation (USA); Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (USA)

Global Competitor Market SharesKnee Implant Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):2019 & 2025Global Competitor Market Shares by SegmentMobile-bearing Implants (Type) Global Competitor Market SharePositioning for 2019 & 2025Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share Breakdown of KeyPlayers: 2019 & 2025Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share(in %): 2019 & 2025Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Market Share Shift byCompany: 2019 & 2025Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Global Competitor MarketShare Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Table 1: Knee Implant Global Market Estimates and Forecasts inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025Table 2: Knee Implant Global Retrospective Market Scenario inUS$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017Table 3: Knee Implant Market Share Shift across Key GeographiesWorldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 4: Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) World Market Estimatesand Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 5: Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Historic Reviewby Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 6: Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share Breakdownby Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 7: Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 8: Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) Historic MarketAnalysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 9: Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 10: Total Knee Replacement (Segment) World Market byRegion/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 11: Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Historic MarketAnalysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 12: Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Market ShareBreakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025Table 13: Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Potential GrowthMarkets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 14: Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Historic MarketPerspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017Table 15: Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Market SalesBreakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025Table 16: Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Geographic MarketSpread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025Table 17: Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Region WiseBreakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to2017Table 18: Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Market ShareDistribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS2025

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Knee Implant Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Market Share Breakdown (in %)

of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Market in the US:

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Competitor Market Share

Breakdown (in %) in the US for 2019 & 2025

Table 19: United States Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 20: Knee Implant Market in the United States by Type: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 21: United States Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: United States Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Knee Implant Market in the United States by Segment:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 24: United States Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 25: Canadian Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Canadian Knee Implant Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 27: Knee Implant Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 28: Canadian Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Canadian Knee Implant Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 30: Knee Implant Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 31: Japanese Market for Knee Implant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 32: Knee Implant Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 33: Japanese Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Japanese Market for Knee Implant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

period 2018-2025

Table 35: Knee Implant Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 36: Japanese Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 37: Chinese Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 38: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 39: Chinese Knee Implant Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Chinese Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 41: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 42: Chinese Knee Implant Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Knee Implant Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Mobile-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company

in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Fixed-bearing Implants (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Total Knee Replacement (Segment) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Partial Knee Replacement (Segment) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Revision Knee Replacement (Segment) Competitor Market Share (in %)

Positioning in Europe for 2019 & 2025

Table 43: European Knee Implant Market Demand Scenario in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 44: Knee Implant Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 45: European Knee Implant Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: European Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 47: Knee Implant Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 48: European Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: European Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 50: Knee Implant Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 52: Knee Implant Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 53: French Knee Implant Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 54: French Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Knee Implant Market in France by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 56: French Knee Implant Historic Market Scenario in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 57: French Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by Segment:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 58: Knee Implant Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 59: German Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 60: German Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 61: Knee Implant Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: German Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 63: German Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 64: Italian Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 66: Italian Knee Implant Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 67: Italian Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects in US$

Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 69: Italian Knee Implant Market by Segment: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 70: United Kingdom Market for Knee Implant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 71: Knee Implant Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 72: United Kingdom Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: United Kingdom Market for Knee Implant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

period 2018-2025

Table 74: Knee Implant Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 75: United Kingdom Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 76: Spanish Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Spanish Knee Implant Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 78: Knee Implant Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 79: Spanish Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 80: Spanish Knee Implant Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 81: Knee Implant Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 82: Russian Knee Implant Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Knee Implant Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 84: Russian Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Russian Knee Implant Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Knee Implant Market in Russia by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 87: Russian Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 88: Rest of Europe Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 89: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: Rest of Europe Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Rest of Europe Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 92: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million

by Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 93: Rest of Europe Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 94: Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 95: Knee Implant Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Knee Implant Market in Asia-Pacific by Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Knee Implant Market in Asia-Pacific by Segment:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 103: Knee Implant Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 104: Australian Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: Australian Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Knee Implant Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Australian Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 108: Australian Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 109: Indian Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 110: Indian Knee Implant Historic Market Review by Type

in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 111: Knee Implant Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Indian Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 113: Indian Knee Implant Historic Market Review by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 114: Knee Implant Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 115: Knee Implant Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 116: South Korean Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 117: Knee Implant Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Knee Implant Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 119: South Korean Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 120: Knee Implant Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 121: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Knee Implant: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the

period 2018-2025

Table 122: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 123: Rest of Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Knee Implant: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for

the period 2018-2025

Table 125: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 126: Rest of Asia-Pacific Knee Implant Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 127: Latin American Knee Implant Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 128: Knee Implant Market in Latin America in US$ Million

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2009-2017

Table 129: Latin American Knee Implant Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Latin American Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 131: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 132: Latin American Knee Implant Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Latin American Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 134: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Knee Implant Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 136: Argentinean Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 137: Knee Implant Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Argentinean Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Argentinean Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 140: Knee Implant Market in Argentina in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Argentinean Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 142: Knee Implant Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 143: Brazilian Knee Implant Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 144: Brazilian Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Knee Implant Market in Brazil by Segment: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025

Table 146: Brazilian Knee Implant Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Brazilian Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 148: Knee Implant Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 149: Mexican Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 150: Mexican Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Knee Implant Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Mexican Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in US$

Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 153: Mexican Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 154: Rest of Latin America Knee Implant Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 155: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Latin America by

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 156: Rest of Latin America Knee Implant Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Rest of Latin America Knee Implant Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 158: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Latin America by

Segment: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 159: Rest of Latin America Knee Implant Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 160: The Middle East Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 161: Knee Implant Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 162: The Middle East Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown

by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 163: The Middle East Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: The Middle East Knee Implant Historic Market by

Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Knee Implant Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: The Middle East Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: The Middle East Knee Implant Historic Market by

Segment in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Knee Implant Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2009, 2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 169: Iranian Market for Knee Implant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period

2018-2025

Table 170: Knee Implant Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Iranian Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Iranian Market for Knee Implant: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment for the

period 2018-2025

Table 173: Knee Implant Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2009-2017

Table 174: Iranian Knee Implant Market Share Analysis by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 175: Israeli Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025

Table 176: Knee Implant Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 177: Israeli Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Israeli Knee Implant Market Estimates and Forecasts

in US$ Million by Segment: 2018-2025

Table 179: Knee Implant Market in Israel in US$ Million by

Segment: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Israeli Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 181: Saudi Arabian Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 182: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 183: Saudi Arabian Knee Implant Market by Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 184: Saudi Arabian Knee Implant Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: Knee Implant Historic Market Analysis in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 186: Saudi Arabian Knee Implant Market by Segment:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 187: Knee Implant Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: United Arab Emirates Knee Implant Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Knee Implant Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Knee Implant Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: United Arab Emirates Knee Implant Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 192: Knee Implant Market Share Distribution in United

Arab Emirates by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 193: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Rest of Middle East Knee Implant Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Middle East Knee Implant Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Knee Implant Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Segment for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Rest of Middle East Knee Implant Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Segment: 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Middle East Knee Implant Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 199: African Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Knee Implant Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 201: African Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: African Knee Implant Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2018 to 2025

Table 203: Knee Implant Market in Africa by Segment: A Historic

Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 204: African Knee Implant Market Share Breakdown by

Segment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

