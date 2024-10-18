Global Knives Celebrates Milestone with Exclusive 40th Anniversary Collection

6" Kiritsuke: Global USA's first Kiritsuke knife, blending traditional Japanese design with the brand's signature style.

A curated selection of anniversary edition essentials, featuring the 6" Kiritsuke Utility Knife, 7" Asian Chef's Knife, and 4" Paring Knife. Anniversary Block Set: The ultimate anniversary collection, featuring the 6" Kiritsuke Utility Knife, 7" Asian Chef's Knife, 4" Paring Knife, and iconic, best-selling 8.25" Kitchen Shears, plus space for your existing Global collection. A complete tribute to 40 years of culinary excellence.

"For 40 years, Global's iconic design and exceptionally sharp blades have been coveted and beloved by users all over the world," said Emily Wann, Director of Sales and Marketing at Global Knives. "This anniversary collection represents the pinnacle of our expertise and pays homage to the chefs and home cooks who have made Global their knife of choice for decades."

The 40th Anniversary Collection is available in limited quantities through Global's website and at retail partners across the United States.

For more information about the Global 40th Anniversary Collection and to shop, visit GlobalCutleryUSA.com.

About Global Knives: Founded in 1985, Global Knives has revolutionized the culinary world with its all stainless-steel design and exceptional performance. Favored by professional chefs and home cooks alike, Global continues to set the standard for precision and style in kitchen cutlery, thanks in part to the legacy of founder Mino Tsuchida (known around the world as Mr. Global), whose lifelong pursuit of excellence in sharpness has been at the heart of Global's success.

