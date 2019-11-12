Global Knowledge Acquires Training Company HODAC Training BV

MECHELEN, Belgium, Nov. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the Cary N.C.-based worldwide leader in technology skills development, has announced the acquisition of HODAC Training in The Netherlands.

HODAC is comprised of Lerio, which specializes in Microsoft applications and end-user adoption services, and GK Noord, (formerly Compu'Train Noord), which has been a reseller of Global Knowledge courses in the northern Netherlands provinces of Drenthe, Friesland and Groningen since 2012.

Allan Pettman, president, Global Knowledge EMEA, said: "We have worked constructively with HODAC for years, supporting regional enterprise clients. This acquisition is a great opportunity for Global Knowledge to further expand our high-quality training services in the region and to fully integrate a new portfolio of end-user adoption services across the BeNeLux region."

Under the terms of the acquisition, Global Knowledge will take on HODAC's employees and a facility located in Groningen, Netherlands.

The acquisition was completed shortly after Global Knowledge Netherlands completed the 2019 financial year successfully, rounding out a decade of growth.

More: Global Knowledge Netherlands delivers growth figures for the 10th year in a row.

