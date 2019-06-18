Global Knowledge Leads the Charge in Helping IT Professionals with New ITIL 4 Training

CARY, N.C., June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the world's leading provider of certified ITIL® training by AXELOS, is helping technology professionals and organizations get up to speed on ITIL 4—the first major update since 2011.

ITIL is the most widely accepted set of best practices that aligns IT service management with the needs of organizations. Organizations that pursue ITIL best practices typically gain significant quality and efficiency outcomes.

To help IT professionals learn these best practices, Global Knowledge provides two best-in-class ITIL training courses:

ITIL 4 Foundation

It introduces professionals to the gold standard for IT Service Management and to help them pursue the ITIL Foundation certification.

ITIL 4 Bridge

It is designed to help technology professionals understand the changes from ITILv3 to v4 and prepare them to pass the ITIL 4 Foundation certification exam.

Both courses are backed by Global Knowledge's ITIL certification exam guarantee.

Global Knowledge CEO Todd Johnstone said, "We are the world's largest dedicated IT training company because we put our students first. IT professionals know that we provide the best classes, the best labs and the best instructors in the business."

Barry Corless, Global Knowledge's global product director for IT best practices, and ITIL thought-leader, notes that with ITIL 4's release he is, "Excited about the new elements contained in ITIL 4. Value adds like improved collaboration and agility really stand out in this iteration."

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge builds skills that enable success.

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, helping develop the skills individuals and organizations need to succeed in the ever-changing world.

To meet customer needs, Global Knowledge is located in 15 countries, and has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio of courses in over 100 countries in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network.

