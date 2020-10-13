Global Knowledge Named CompTIA EMEA Delivery Partner of the Year 2020

For the second year in a row, Global Knowledge is singled out as the EMEA Delivery Partner of the Year for its commitment to evolving its portfolio in digital delivery formats and subscriptions.

"We are delighted to be recognized as CompTIA's EMEA Delivery Partner for the second year in a row," said Global Knowledge CEO, Todd Johnstone, "These awards come from an organization which prides itself on excellence and they have once again recognized our commitment to providing innovative learning solutions and providing our customers with the most relevant content and experience available."

Marie Cronin, Senior Manager Skills Certification at CompTIA commented, "We congratulate Global Knowledge for its ongoing commitment to the industry. Tech has never been more important to help us navigate through these unprecedented times and Global Knowledge has helped its customers face great challenges that require innovative, creative solutions."

To mark this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Global Knowledge and CompTIA have teamed up to offer a free webinar The Importance of Maintaining Cyber Security Skills in a Virtual World on October 19, with CompTIA's Chief Technology Evangelist, Dr. James Stanger. James will discuss the pillars of IT that help create our (post)-modern world, dispel a few myths about the cybersecurity profession and how you can build a career in this important discipline.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the world's leading technology skills training provider and supports major enterprises and tech professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions.

Established in 1995, Global Knowledge delivers over one million courses every year, to over 200,000 professionals.

www.globalknowledge.com/

About CompTIA

The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA) is a leading voice and advocate for the $5 trillion global information technology ecosystem; and the more than 50 million industry and tech professionals who design, implement, manage, and safeguard the technology that powers the world's economy. Through education, training, certifications, advocacy, philanthropy, and market research, CompTIA is the hub for advancing the tech industry and its workforce.

CompTIA is the global leader in vendor-neutral technical certifications in skills ranging from IT support and networking, to cybersecurity and cloud computing. More than 2.5 million CompTIA certifications have been awarded to technology professionals around the world. Operating in more than 100 countries, CompTIA works closely with thousands of academic, training and content partners to ensure students and professionals have the tools they need to enter and excel in the tech workforce.

www.comptia.org

