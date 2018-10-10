Global Knowledge opens next generation virtual classrooms

CARY, N.C., Oct. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, has launched a new generation of virtual classrooms.

The new classroom environment will improve students' learning experience with a high-quality experience and a host of new features. Instructors can present over live screens, share files, stream HD videos and allow students to showcase work. Recordings of classes, with a searchable audio transcript, are available to students for review after the live instruction.

Students, sitting thousands of miles apart can see and hear each other as though they are in the same room; they can work together in breakout rooms, share ideas and work on real-world challenges as a team, with expert assistance always on hand.

Todd Johnstone, Global Knowledge CEO, said, "Global Knowledge has made its name providing the best possible experience in classroom training; but the way people want to acquire and update skills is changing, so we are determined that our virtual classrooms will build on that great legacy."

"Whether customers choose a physical classroom, instructor-led virtual training, on-demand, or a blended option, they should have the confidence that Global Knowledge will deliver the best possible experience, which is exactly what they will get with our new virtual classroom environment."

"The combination of best-in-class classrooms and our developing Blended Live portfolio training programs, allows us to provide a breadth and quality of solutions in IT training that is unique in the market."

The new virtual classrooms are operational in North America now, and will be rolled-out in Europe, Middle East and Africa during 2019.

To find out more, watch the overview video.

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional training, helping develop the skills individuals and organizations need to succeed in the ever-changing world.

To meet customer needs, Global Knowledge is located in 15 countries, and has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio of courses in over 100 countries in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network.

Confirmed as the world's leading training provider, Global Knowledge enables the success of more than 300,000 professionals each year.

