Global Knowledge Recognized as 2019 Microsoft Learning Partner of the Year Award Winner

Global Knowledge CEO Todd Johnstone said, "It is a great honor to be working with Microsoft around the world to help our mutual customers build the skills needed for career and organizational success. We are proud to be supporting the success of Microsoft Azure cloud computing solutions, an area where we're seeing incredible demand."

"We are committed to growing our global relationship with Microsoft as we evolve our portfolio of authorized training content across Microsoft's wide range of products, in both instructor-led and digital delivery formats, and from foundational to expert skill levels. This year we were especially pleased to have been able to include a substantial amount of Microsoft content in our innovative All Access IT Skills Subscription."

Global Knowledge's 2019 IT Skills and Salary Survey, the world's largest global guide to what's happening in the IT field, has highlighted the growing demand for cloud training. Sixty-one percent of IT decision-makers stated that cloud computing is their leading technology investment area, though the majority also indicated that their teams' have insufficient skills to ensure effective delivery and are planning to train their staff.

"It's an honor to recognize finalists and winners of the Microsoft 2019 Partner of the Year Awards," said Gavriella Schuster, corporate vice president, One Commercial Partner, Microsoft Corp. "These companies are successfully leading their industries, building intelligent solutions, addressing complex business challenges and making more possible for customers around the world. I'm honored to congratulate each winner and finalist."

View all Microsoft Training Courses >

About Global Knowledge

Global Knowledge builds skills that enable success.

Global Knowledge is the worldwide leader in IT and professional skills solutions. Located in 15 countries, it has the unique flexibility to deliver a broad portfolio worldwide, in classrooms, online, and through a worldwide partner network.

Established in 1995, Global Knowledge has 1,500 employees worldwide and enables the success of more than 230,000 professionals each year.

www.globalknowledge.com

Product or service names mentioned herein may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

SOURCE Global Knowledge

Related Links

http://www.globalknowledge.com

