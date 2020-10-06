Global Knowledge Releases Resources And Big-Name Webinars For Cybersecurity Awareness Month, October 2020

To mark this year's Cybersecurity Awareness Month, Global Knowledge, the world's leading technology skills training provider, has made a range of activities and resources available to help tech users and business professionals stay cyber-safe, as well as specialist content to help tech professionals start and build a successful career in cybersecurity.

Full details can be found at the Global Knowledge Cybersecurity Month 2020 Resource Hub.

More content and events will be added during the month.

Resources available include a wide variety of downloadable content, and a schedule of free webinars featuring some of the biggest names in Cybersecurity including Gary Sorrentino, Global Deputy CIO, Zoom; Paula Januszkiewicz, CEO and Founder, CQURE Inc.; Buffy Ellis, Executive Vice President, Focal Point Academy; and Global Knowledge's Hesham Mahmoud, one of the Middle East's leading cybersecurity experts.

As Global Knowledge is Microsoft's learning Partner of the Year, there is also a special 'Learning Skills for a Successful Career at Microsoft' event, which will provide expert advice on the certifications and skills needed to build a career in the tech premier league, with an additional focus on the importance of cybersecurity awareness and skills.

Cybersecurity also features prominently in the recently launched GK Polaris subscription that provides affordable unlimited access to stellar-quality authorized IT training in three simple, high value, subscription packages, anytime, anyplace and anyhow learners want. It is a dynamic service with content constantly being added and updated.

Global Knowledge CEO Todd Johnstone said, "Technology is becoming ever more powerful, but that power can also be dangerous if it is not secure. We are committed to providing professionals and users with the relevant skills they need to keep themselves, their organisations and their families cybersafe."

"And remember, cybersecurity is for life, not just October, and year-round resources are always available opHi.n the Global Knowledge Cyber Hub."

