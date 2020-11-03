Global Knowledge Wins Palo Alto Networks Award for Training Security Professionals in North America

"We're focused on ensuring cybersecurity professionals bring their A-game to work every day." Tweet this

"It's great to be recognized as a leader in Palo Alto Networks training in North America," said Tori Easterly, Global Knowledge global portfolio director. "We're focused on ensuring cybersecurity professionals bring their A-game to work every day because they're critical in protecting their organization's networks, data and people. Thank you to our customers and students who have entrusted us with providing them exceptional Palo Alto Networks training and certification prep."

Palo Alto Networks' Certified Network Security Administrator (PCNSA) certification and Certified Network Security Engineer (PCNSE) certification are some of the hottest cybersecurity certifications in 2020 according to CRN.

Global Knowledge is a world leading technology skills training provider, supporting major enterprises and IT professionals with innovative and flexible learning solutions, including authorized content from major technology providers.

Training is delivered in multiple modalities, including digital, virtual and physical classrooms, blended formats, and customized on-site training. Both directly and through a worldwide partner network.

Global Knowledge has its corporate headquarters in Cary, North Carolina, and a network of international offices and training facilities.

