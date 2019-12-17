Global Knowledge's Full IT Skills and Salary Reports Available for Free

CARY, N.C., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Knowledge, the worldwide leader in IT training and professional development, has made all four of its illuminating 2019 IT Skills and Salary Reports available to download for free.

The reports are based on responses from over 12,200 IT professionals in 159 countries and across 17 job functions. The annual reports are widely used by tech professionals, CIOs and governments to inform career, resource and policy decisions.