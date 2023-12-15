Global Kosher Food Market Report 2023 - Market Anticipates Robust Growth with Rising Demand for Ethical and Quality Food Products

DUBLIN, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Kosher Food Market Report by Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive market research on the global kosher food industry highlights a steady growth trajectory, projecting the market size to reach US$ 25.8 Billion by 2028, from its previous valuation of US$ 20.6 Billion in 2022. This notable market expansion exhibits a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.82% during the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The burgeoning demand for kosher food stems from an assortment of factors including heightened regulations promoting food labeling transparency, growing safety and traceability concerns, endorsements from religious organizations, and the increasing potential of kosher certification to bolster export markets. These elements collectively underscore the market's accelerating growth.

In view of kosher food's appeal stretching beyond the Jewish community to include a wider consumer base concerned with quality, safety, and ethical standards, the report sheds light on intriguing market trends. One notable trend described within the report is the rising demand for kosher food amongst individuals with lactose intolerance. Kosher food's inherent separation between dairy and meat products offers a suite of suitable dairy-free options, aligning with the dietary restrictions of lactose-intolerant consumers.

Another significant driver augmenting the market is the soaring interest from non-Jewish consumers who view kosher certification as a benchmark for quality and safety. Such perceptual shifts in consumer buying behavior bolster the variety of kosher products available, leading to market growth across diverse dietary realms.

The report also draws attention to the growing emphasis on ethically and locally sourced ingredients among consumers, which has forged an alliance with kosher food practices. The transparent and ethical sourcing aligned with kosher certification resonates with the rising consumer consciousness about food origins and production ethics.

Kosher Food Industry's Broad Segmentation and Regional Insights:

An extensive segment-wise and region-wise analysis is provided in the research. The market is extensively categorized by type, including buckwheat, seafood, lamb, pulses, and more. Insights into applications such as culinary products, snacks and savory, bakery and confectionery products, meat, beverages, and dietary supplements are also explored. Unsurprisingly, the meat segment clinches the title as the market leader due to its central role in kosher practices and traditional Jewish cuisine.

The market sees a segmented analysis based on distribution channels, presenting supermarkets and hypermarkets as the frontrunners. Their enhanced visibility and accessibility of kosher certified products significantly contribute to the market's prowess.

Focused regional insights reveal North America as the dominating force within the market, buoyed by a robust Jewish diaspora and an increasing number of consumers seeking kosher offerings that align with diverse dietary and cultural preferences.

Competitive Landscape and Market Leaders:

Industry leaders are recognized for stimulating market growth through innovation and product diversification.

Emphasis on kosher certification compliance ensures heightened product quality and consumer trust.

Notable market players focus on capturing a wider audience by catering to lifestyle choices, health concerns, and ethical consumerism.

New developments within the industry showcase strategic alliances and product expansions that further fortify the market's scope. These developments underscore the commitment and responsiveness of key industry players to consumer needs and market trends, thereby ensuring sustained growth.

For those interested in the shifts and strategies propelling the global kosher food market, understanding the drivers, trends, and competitive dynamics is essential. This extensive report serves as a resource for grasping the panoramic view of the present landscape and the forecasted progression of the kosher food industry.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Kosher Food Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Buckwheat

6.2 Seafood

6.3 Lamb

6.4 Pulses

6.5 Others



7 Market Breakup by Application

7.1 Culinary Products

7.2 Snacks and Savory

7.3 Bakery and Confectionery Products

7.4 Meat

7.5 Beverages

7.6 Dietary Supplements



8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

8.2 Grocery Stores

8.3 Online Stores



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

Blommer Chocolate Company (Fuji Oil Co. Ltd)

Bob's Red Mill Natural Foods

Cargill Incorporated

Conagra Brands Inc.

Dairy Farmers of America Inc.

Empire Kosher Poultry LLC

General Mills Inc .

. Kellogg's Company

Nestle S.A.

PepsiCo Inc.

The Kraft Heinz Company

