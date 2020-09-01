Global KVM Switch Market Report 2020-2025 - Current Trend Towards Cloud Migration Expected to Drive Demand for Single Click-IT Operations

DUBLIN, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "KVM Switch Market - Growth, Trends, Forecasts (2020-2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global KVM Switch Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period 2020 to 2025. Increasing demand for data storage devices and drivers by enterprises are driving the demand for KVM switches.



The factors such as advancement in edge computing, cloud computing, government regulations, high data center operational cost, and progress in smart computing devices are anticipated to significantly influence the growth of the KVM switch market. According to Cisco Systems, the volume of big data in data center storage worldwide is expected to reach 403 exabytes by 2021, of which a considerable share will be accounted for by the US.



Several companies are investing in the expansion of their operations to strengthen their global footprint and enhance their market presence. For instance, in January 2020, Stack Infrastructure, a wholesale data center colocation provider, raised over USD 1 billion to build a massive 125 acre, four million-square-foot campus in Northern Virginia, US. The new data center campus is expected to offer more than 250 megawatts of critical capacity with flexible build-to-suit facilities capable of serving large data center users.



Enterprises having high susceptibility to cyber-attacks such as banking, telecom, and IT are storing data on the cloud and providing enhanced security features to protect critical information from intrusions. The growing demand for cloud storage will significantly contribute to the growth of the KVM switch market.



Over a some time the application of KVM switches has extended from data centers to non-data center applications such as surveillance, kiosk management, digital media, and industrial computer control. In surveillance applications, the KVM switch is used as a digital interface to consolidate non-IP surveillance equipment such as CCTV and help to access them remotely.



COVID-19 pandemic has forced many companies in the KVM Switch market to halt their business operations in to comply with the new government rulings. While overall demand for digital services is expected to rise rapidly, the impact of lockdowns and layoffs means that many businesses will experience a crunch, cutting costs, and potentially declaring bankruptcy. More prominent center operators, especially those with hyperscale contracts, will be able to weather this, but the smaller firms operating in one or a few cities with lots of local customers may not, and this could affect the KVM switch market until businesses become normal.



Key Market Trends



Increasing Number of Data Centers to Drive Market Growth

The principal trend that is supporting data center is the cloud and its connection to billions of connected devices such as autonomous vehicles, PCs, virtual reality systems, and others. For instance, 80% of all enterprise (and mission-critical) workloads will move to the cloud (Oracle's Cloud Prediction, 2019). Even as the absolute number of files stored in the cloud has grown rapidly, the percentage of files that contain sensitive data has also grown, today standing at 21% with an increase of 17% over the past two years.

Globally, with the increasing demand for data, the need for data centers is rising, as major cloud vendors are focusing on commissioning numerous data center projects, with significant investments. For instance, Amazon, a global leader in terms of cloud management, is increasingly investing in building data centers across the world, especially in the emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific . The company plans to invest USD 1.5 billion for building two data centers in India , mainly for its AWS wing.

. The company plans to invest for building two data centers in , mainly for its AWS wing. The increasing demand for the cloud and data traffic moving from and within the data centers are expected to bolster the demand for KVM switch, over the forecast period. According to Cisco Systems, the cloud data center IP traffic is expected to reach 19,509 exabytes per year by 2021, as compared to 1,046 exabytes per year of traditional data center traffic.

North America Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share

The United States is the largest market in the region and currently has the highest number of data centers across the globe and is witnessing robust growth in terms of volume of big data and traffic owing to the increase in the number of data centers.

is the largest market in the region and currently has the highest number of data centers across the globe and is witnessing robust growth in terms of volume of big data and traffic owing to the increase in the number of data centers. The expansion of mobile broadband, growth in cloud computing, and Big Data analytics are driving the demand for KVM switch in the region. Moreover, the declining prices of servers have increased the adoption of cloud computing businesses across North America , which is expected to fuel the demand for switches over the forecast period.

, which is expected to fuel the demand for switches over the forecast period. Moreover, multinational companies in the region, such as Facebook, Microsoft, Apple, and Google, etc., are investing in green digital infrastructures to power through renewable sources. For instance, in 2019, Google invested over USD 13 billion in data centers and offices in the United States . Such developments in the market are expected to boost the demand for KVM switches over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape



The KVM Switch Market is highly fragmented due to the presence of many vendors offering advanced KVM switches. The performance of the vendors in the KVM extender market is determined by technological innovations integrated into the product portfolio. Major players include ATEN International, Fujitsu Limited, D-Link Corporation, among others.

April 2020 - Aten International launched its CN9600 1-local/remote share access single port DVI KVM over IP switch, designed to allow for remote access of digital, video, audio, and virtual media via remote control of a PC or workstation. The CN9600 features a virtual media function, allowing users to perform diagnostic testing, file transfers, or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. LS 1.2 encryption and third-party authentication are included, alongside dual LAN dual power for redundancy and video resolution up to 1920x1200 @60Hz for local and remote consoles.

- Aten International launched its CN9600 1-local/remote share access single port DVI KVM over IP switch, designed to allow for remote access of digital, video, audio, and virtual media via remote control of a PC or workstation. The CN9600 features a virtual media function, allowing users to perform diagnostic testing, file transfers, or apply OS/application updates and patches from a remote console. LS 1.2 encryption and third-party authentication are included, alongside dual LAN dual power for redundancy and video resolution up to 1920x1200 @60Hz for local and remote consoles. January 2020 - ATEN International introduced remote working solutions for businesses and schools to facilitate communication during the COVID-19 pandemic. The platform uses presentation switches, CN series KVM over IP switches, content creation peripherals, and sharing switches, which are effective to facilitate remote communication.

