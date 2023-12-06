GLOBAL LA WELCOMES TERRI BATCH AS NEW CEO

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global LA's Advisory Board is proud to announce the appointment of Terri Batch as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately.

Batch has been tapped to build a team that promotes the Los Angeles region to a global audience to increase foreign direct investment. She will collaborate with members and supporters of Global LA to develop an economic narrative that spotlights the region ahead of the 2026 World Cup and 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Global LA CEO Terri Batch
"I am humbled and honored to lead such an important effort. This is an exciting time to promote Los Angeles on a global stage with an emphasis on uplifting and creating jobs in under-resourced and under-recognized communities," stated Batch.

Batch served for over two decades at the United States Department of Commerce's International Trade Administration and brings a proven track record in international trade, global market outreach, and a remarkable leadership portfolio to Global LA.

Her most recent role was the Director of the Global Diversity Export Initiative where she led export promotion and foreign direct investment in underserved communities across the U.S. Her leadership galvanized a 150% increase in outreach in the first year, developed strong alliances with multiple organizations and engaged in noteworthy events promoting global market integration.

Batch founded and led the Commerce Department's Global China Team, a vital conduit for U.S.-China business relations. She also rejuvenated the Global Design and Construction Team, facilitating international expansion for U.S architectural design, engineering, and construction firms.

Batch's dedication to DEI is evident. As the Advisory Board Chair for Polk Institute, she championed the cause of minorities and women. She has received numerous prestigious awards honoring her as a trailblazer in DEI efforts.

Batch earned a Bachelor of Science from Spelman College and a Master of Public Administration from the Sol Price School of Public Policy at the University of Southern California. She speaks Mandarin Chinese and trained at institutes in Beijing, China and Taipei, Taiwan. 

About Global LA.

Global LA is a public-private partnership dedicated to attracting international investment to the greater Los Angeles region to create economic opportunity for all. Funded by grants, partners, and members, Global LA is a 501 (c) (3) project of Community Partners. Learn more at www.global.la.

