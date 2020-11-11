Global Label-free Array Systems Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Label-free Array Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961007/?utm_source=PRN







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $375.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR



The Label-free Array Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$375.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$323.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.



Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR



In the global Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$204.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Attana AB

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

ForteBio

GWC Technologies

Molecular Devices LLC

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Riot Blockchain, Inc.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Label-free Array Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Surface Plasmon

Resonance (SPR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Surface Plasmon Resonance

(SPR) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Surface Plasmon

Resonance (SPR) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Cellular

Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: World Historic Review for Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Quartz Crystal

Microbalance by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 14: World Historic Review for Quartz Crystal Microbalance

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Quartz Crystal

Microbalance by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: World Historic Review for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Drug Discovery by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Antibody

Characterization and Development by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World Historic Review for Antibody Characterization

and Development by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Antibody

Characterization and Development by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein Interface

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 23: World Historic Review for Protein Interface Analysis

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Interface

Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein Complex

and Cascade Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 26: World Historic Review for Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for R&D Laboratories

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: World Historic Review for R&D Laboratories by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for R&D Laboratories by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Contract Research

Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 32: World Historic Review for Contract Research

Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Contract Research

Organizations (CROs) by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Agriculture

Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027



Table 35: World Historic Review for Agriculture Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Agriculture Research

Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Label-free Array Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array Systems

by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Surface

Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI),

Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal

Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: USA Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Drug

Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development, Protein

Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis for

the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: USA Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array Systems

by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for R&D

Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 49: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Canada Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 51: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 58: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 59: Japan Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 60: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 67: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: China Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 69: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 71: China Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 74: China Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems by

End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Label-free Array Systems Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 76: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 77: Europe Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 78: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 88: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 89: France Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 90: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 92: France Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 95: France Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 97: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-free

Array Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 98: Germany Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 99: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-free

Array Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Label-free

Array Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations (CROs),

Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses for the

Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 106: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR),

Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric

Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz Crystal Microbalance -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 107: Italy Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Technology - Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer

Interferometry (BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS)

and Quartz Crystal Microbalance Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 108: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Technology - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), Bio-layer Interferometry

(BLI), Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) and Quartz

Crystal Microbalance for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody

Characterization and Development, Protein Interface Analysis

and Protein Complex and Cascade Analysis - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by Application - Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and

Development, Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and

Cascade Analysis Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Drug Discovery, Antibody Characterization and Development,

Protein Interface Analysis and Protein Complex and Cascade

Analysis for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research

Organizations (CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Label-free Array Systems

by End-Use - R&D Laboratories, Contract Research Organizations

(CROs), Agriculture Research Institutes and Other End-Uses

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Label-free Array

Systems by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for



