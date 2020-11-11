Global Label-free Array Systems Industry
Global Label-free Array Systems Market to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027
Nov 11, 2020, 14:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Label-free Array Systems estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.8 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-layer Interferometry (BLI) segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $375.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.1% CAGR
The Label-free Array Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$375.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$323.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.9% CAGR.
Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) Segment to Record 5.2% CAGR
In the global Cellular Dielectric Spectroscopy (CDS) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$58.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$84.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$204.3 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 235-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Agilent Technologies, Inc.
- Attana AB
- Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
- F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG
- ForteBio
- GWC Technologies
- Molecular Devices LLC
- PerkinElmer, Inc.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc.
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Label-free Array Systems Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US Label-free Array Systems Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
