Global Labor Market Analytics Firm Validates American College of Education's Commitment to Student ROI

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global labor market analytics firm, Lightcast, recently conducted an independent study which revealed that American College of Education® (ACE) programs provided a strong return on investment (ROI) to students.

The report, prepared by Lightcast's team of economists, analyzed the 2022 calendar year and found a return of $19.20 in higher future earnings for every dollar that students invest in their education at ACE. This amounts to an average annual rate of return of 120.7%. The study also revealed that the average tuition payback period was 11 months, as opposed to 10 to 30 years at traditional institutions.

ACE students achieve an unprecedented ROI due to a variety of intentional efforts. The college's programs are closely aligned to employer needs, and since its founding in 2005, the college's industry-low tuition costs and choice to not accept federal student loans has allowed students to pay course-by-course. Graduates can expect strong career progression and salary increases, and these benefits, along with affordable tuition and limited debt levels, help generate strong ROI for ACE students.

"Lightcast's significant student ROI study validates our relentless focus on creating value for our students," ACE President and CEO Geordie Hyland said. "We are proud of our ability to combine exceptional academic quality and graduation rates along with affordable tuition. We have not raised our tuition since 2016, and 87% of our students pay cash as they progress and graduate without incurring debt.

We are pleased to publicly release our student ROI study, and we believe that all students deserve to have transparent data to justify their decision to further their education with us. We hope to inspire other institutions to do the same."

"It's always exciting to receive data that validates our efforts as a higher education institution," ACE Board of Trustees Chairperson, Dr. Jeri Nowakowski said. "From the college's origin, students have always been at the forefront, and our goal is to continue to maintain and grow strong student returns on investment."

About American College of Education
American College of Education (ACE) is an accredited, 100% online college specializing in high-quality, affordable programs in education, business, leadership, healthcare and nursing. Headquartered in Indianapolis, ACE offers more than 80 innovative and engaging programs for adult students to pursue a doctorate, specialist, master's or bachelor's degree, along with micro-credentials and graduate-level certificate programs. In addition to being a leader in online education, ACE is a Certified B Corporation.

