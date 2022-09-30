Global Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids Markets, 2019-2021 & 2022-2027 - Opportunities in Organoids in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine and Transplantational Medicine

Sep 30, 2022, 09:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Laboratory Animal Models, 3D Cultures and Organoids: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report describes three global markets: the animal models market, the 3D cultures market and the organoids market. The organoids market especially is described in more detail, with market estimation for different segments in a separate chapter of the report.
The fast growth rate of the kidney segment is attributed to growing adoption of kidney organoids, which results from their exceptional ability, derived from the use of disease-specific human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs), to reproduce human diseases caused by genetic alterations. This has helped to usher in the next generation of kidney disease models.
Descriptive company profiles of the leading Organoids market players, including Cellesce Ltd., Corning Inc., Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Hubrecht Organoid Technology (HUB), and STEMCELL Technologies Inc.
Report Includes
- 26 data tables and 28 additional tables
- An up-to-date review and analysis of the global markets for the laboratory animal models, 3D cell cultures, and organoids within the industry
- Analyses of the global market trends, with historic market revenue data for 2019-2021, estimates for 2022, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2027
- Highlights of the current state of the industry structure, novel technological updates and issues surrounding integration of organoids and stringent regulatory constraints, ongoing research activities, and COVID-19 impact on the overall market
- Estimation of the actual market size and market forecast for organoids in USD million values, and their corresponding market share analysis by product type, application, and geographic region
- Regional and country specific data and analysis for organoids in the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, Australia, China and India etc.
- Information on the current trends that significantly affect the basic research, biomedical and other industries where animals are used for toxicity testing and also for evaluating the safety and metabolism of chemical compounds
- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of advantages and disadvantages of the 3D cell cultures, animal models, and organoids in the prevailing biopharmaceuticals industry
- Review of selected patents and patent applications on organoids, and emerging developments in the global market
- Identification of the major stakeholders and analysis of the competitive landscape based on recent developments and segmental revenues
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Animal Model Market Technology Background
- Methods of Animal Model and 3D Cell Culture Modification
- Physical and Chemical Mutations
- Targeted Mutations
- Other Technologies
- Laboratory Animal Models
- Market Definition
- Animal Model Lines
- Common Species of Laboratory Animals
Chapter 4 Impact of Covid-19 on the Global Market for Organoids
- Overview
- Impact of Covid-19 on Organoids
- Conclusion
Chapter 5 Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Increasing Emphasis on Developing Alternative Approaches to Animal Testing
- Rising Demand for Tumor Modelling and Biobanking to Drive Market Growth
- Increasing Adoption of the Organoid Technology for Wide Range of Applications
- Market Restraints
- Stringent Government Regulatory Setting in Research and Development of Cell Cultures and Stem Cells
- Concerns Associated With the Integration of Organoids into Current Workflows
- Market Opportunities
- Increasing Applications of Organoids in Drug Development, Personalized Medicine and Transplantational Medicine
Chapter 6 3D Cell Technology Background
- 3D Cell Cultures
- Spheroids
- 2D Cultures Vs. 2.5D Cultures Vs. 3D Cultures
- Scaffold-Based and Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
- Scaffold-Free 3D Cell Cultures
- Scaffold-Based 3D Cell Cultures
- Tissue Engineering and Bioprinting
- 3D Bioprinting Technology
- Types of Bioprinting Methods
- Microfluidic Organ-On-Chip Platforms
- Types of Organ-On-Chip Devices
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Organ Type
- Intestine
- Market Size and Forecast
- Liver
- Stomach
- Pancreas
- Lung (Pulmonary)
- Kidney
- Others
- Cardiac Organoids
- Cancer Organoids
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Application
- Developmental Biology
- Market Size and Forecast
- Drug Discovery and Personalized Medicine
- Regenerative Medicine
- Pathology of Infectious Disease
- Drug Toxicity and Efficacy Testing
Chapter 9 Market Breakdown by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- India
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Rest of the World
- Market Size and Forecast
Chapter 10 Patent Review/New Developments
Chapter 11 Analysis of Market Opportunities
- Market Opportunities: Animal Models
- Market Opportunities: 3D Cell Culture Segment
- Organs-On-Chip
- Organoids
- Bioprinting
- Advantages and Disadvantages of 3D Cell Cultures and Animal Models
- Animal Models
- 3D Cell Cultures in General
- Organoids
- Organs-On-Chip
Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 13 Profiles of Companies and Important Institutions
- Animal Model Companies
- Alpha Genesis Inc.
- Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
- Envigo
- Genoway S.A.
- Labcorp Drug Development (Covance Inc.)
- The Jackson Laboratory
- Janvier Labs
- Oak Hill Genetics
- Primgen
- Taconic Biosciences
- Transgenic Inc.
- Transposagen Biopharmaceuticals Inc.
- Bioprinting and Regenerative Medicine Companies
- Allevi
- Aspect Biosystems Ltd.
- Bioink Solutions Inc.
- Cellink Inc.
- Collplant Holdings Ltd.
- East River Biosolutions/Xylyx Bio
- Epibone
- Mattek Corp.
- Nano 3D Biosciences Inc.
- Organovo Holdings Inc.
- Pepgel LLC
- Regenhu
- Tevido Biodevices Inc.
- Tissuse GmbH
- Organ-On-Chip Companies
- Axosim
- Emulate Inc.
- Kirkstall Ltd.
- Micronit Microtechnologies
- Mimetas
- Tara Biosystems Inc.
- Organoid Companies
- 3Dnamics Inc.
- Cellesce
- Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center
- Crown Bioscience
- Corning Inc.
- Definigen
- Hubrecht Organoid Technology (Hub)
- Merck Kgaa
- R&D Systems Inc.
- Stemcell Technologies Inc.
- Thermo Fisher Scientific
- Trevigen Inc. (Bio-Techne)
- Other 3D Cell Culture Companies
- 3D Biotek LLC
- Advanced Biomatrix Inc.
- Horizon Discovery Ltd.
- Insphero Inc.
- Promocell GmbH
- Reprocell Inc.
- Synthecon Inc.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hkllu3
